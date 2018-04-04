Gender pay gap: how does your football club compare?

Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all pay their average female employee more than the average male staff member.

But they are among the minority.

Almost all of the UK's 9,000 or so biggest businesses - those with more than 250 staff - have submitted their gender pay figures before Thursday's 00:00 BST deadline.

And it has emerged that in just under 80% of those companies, men earn more than women based on the median average.

So far, scores of British football clubs have declared, as well as some rugby clubs, Formula 1 teams and governing bodies.

But how does your club, team or association stack up? Try the BBC's gender pay gap calculator to find out...