EFL awards: Tom Cairney, Ruben Neves & Ryan Sessgenon on Championship shortlist

Ruben Neves, Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney will be looking to win the award given to Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert last year

Fulham's Tom Cairney and Ryan Sessegnon and Wolves' Ruben Neves have been nominated for the EFL's Championship Player of the Season award.

Midfielder Neves, 21, has played 36 times and scored four goals since joining the Championship leaders for a reported 15.8m from Porto last summer.

Winger Sessegnon, 17, has netted 14 times in 40 appearances for Fulham.

Scotland midfielder Cairney, 27, has four goals in 28 outings for the west Londoners, who are third in the table.

Neves and Sessegnon have also been nominated for the Young Player of the Season award, alongside 21-year-old Norwich midfielder James Maddison, who has scored 13 goals in 38 league games this season.

Loan players, such as Wolves forward Diogo Jota, are ineligible for Player of the Season awards and are not included in the Teams of the Season.

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack, Peterborough striker Jack Marriott and Wigan forward Nick Powell are up for the League One Player of the Season award.

Accrington striker Billy Kee, Cheltenham forward Mohamed Eisa and Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa will contest the League Two Player of the Season award.

Meanwhile, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has been named as the manager of the Championship Team of the Season, which contains three players apiece from Wolves and Fulham.

The awards will be presented in London on Sunday, 15 April.

EFL Teams of the Season

Championship: John Ruddy (Wolves), Ryan Fredericks (Fulham), Conor Coady (Wolves), John Terry (Aston Villa), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolves), James Maddison (Norwich City), Bobby Reid (Bristol City), Albert Adomah (Aston Villa), Matej Vydra (Derby County). Manager: Neil Warnock (Cardiff).

League One: David Raya (Blackburn), Nathan Byrne (Wigan), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Dan Burn (Wigan), Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury), Bradley Dack (Blackburn), Sam Morsy (Wigan), Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury), Nick Powell (Wigan), Jack Marriott (Peterborough), Graham Carey (Plymouth). Manager: Paul Hurst (Shrewsbury).

League Two: Lee Burge (Coventry), Dan Potts (Luton), Alan Sheehan (Luton), Jordan Willis (Coventry), Jack Stacey (Luton), Michael Bostwick (Lincoln), Sean McConville (Accrington), Luke Berry (Luton), Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe), Danny Hylton (Luton), Billy Kee (Accrington). Manager: John Coleman (Accrington).