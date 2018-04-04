Charlton Athletic: Lee Bowyer to remain in charge until the end of the season

Lee Bowyer came through the youth ranks at Charlton and played for the club for two years before joining Leeds in 1996

Lee Bowyer will remain in charge of League One club Charlton Athletic until the end of the season.

The 41-year-old was appointed as caretaker manager following the departure of Karl Robinson on 22 March, and has won his first three games.

The Addicks are in takeover talks with two separate parties, and a condition of the sale is that the former Leeds midfielder remains in the dugout.

Charlton are sixth in the table with seven games remaining.

A maximum nine points from Bowyer's first three games in charge has lifted the south east London club into the play-off places on goal difference, and Charlton have a game in hand on the two teams immediately above them in the table.

"Lee has done a fantastic job and the results demonstrate the players have really responded to him," director Richard Murray told the club website.

"The takeover hasn't moved as quickly as we had envisaged and it was important for players and fans to know that whatever happens there will be stability.

"A date for a takeover is not something I am able to put a timeline on because these things can take longer than expected."

Last week Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell played down reports linking him to the vacant post at The Valley, with an Australian consortium understood to be interested in buying Charlton from current owner Roland Duchatelet.