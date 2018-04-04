Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea City manager in talks to extend deal

Carlos Carvalhal's previous managerial posts include Turkish club Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal

Swansea City have held informal talks with manager Carlos Carvalhal about extending his contract.

Carvalhal, 52, signed a short-term deal until the end of the season when he succeeded Paul Clement in December with the club bottom of the Premier League.

It is thought Swansea have an option to extend his stay, with Carvalhal winning five of his 11 league games in charge.

Under the former Sheffield Wednesday boss, the Swans have climbed up to 15th place in the Premier League table.

After winning his first game in charge at Watford, Carvalhal has guided Swansea to victories over Liverpool, Arsenal, Burnley and West Ham.

The Portuguese manager has won praise within the club for his impact and positivity since taking charge, with club chiefs open to the well-travelled Portuguese remaining in charge.

Carvalhal has previously played down the significance of his existing short-term agreement and said he was eager to "prove his abilities" at Swansea.

On Saturday, Swansea travel to face bottom side West Bromwich Albion, who parted company with manager Alan Pardew earlier this week.