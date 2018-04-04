Sean Morrison: Cardiff captain filmed using offensive language about Derby players

Cardiff and Derby were scheduled to meet on the 18 March, but the game was called off

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison has appeared in a video on social media using offensive language to refer to Derby County players.

In the video Morrison claims certain players were "all scared of playing" Cardiff following his side's postponed match against the Rams on 18 March.

The Bluebirds said they are aware of the video and will address the matter in Thursday's press conference.

City manager Neil Warnock described the postponement as "disgraceful".

Meanwhile opposite number Gary Rowett responded, joking that he did not realise Warnock was "a qualified health and safety inspector".

The two clubs will play the rescheduled fixture at Pride Park on Tuesday, 24 April.