Liverpool v Man City: Reds apologise for damage to bus before Champions League tie

The attack on the bus has left it unable to be driven and needing to be replaced for City's return journey

Liverpool have "condemned in the strongest possible terms" damage caused to the Manchester City coach outside Anfield before the Champions League tie between the two sides.

Videos on social media show cans, bottles and flares being thrown at the City coach as it arrived at the ground.

No player or staff were injured but two police officers were hurt and the coach was left unsafe to be driven.

Liverpool called the behaviour "completely unacceptable".

Merseyside Police match commander Superintendent Paul White said the force "will conduct enquiries to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice".

He added: "The officers and stewards are there to protect the public and keep them safe. It is disappointing to see that a number of people behaved in this appalling way."

Liverpool said in a statement: "We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident. The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary."

Earlier on Wednesday, Merseyside Police had issued a statement saying the two team coaches would "not be taking their usual route" because of "building works and to ensure the safety of fans".

Liverpool had asked their supporters "to gather to show their passion and support for the team... in a friendly, respectful and considerate manner".

A large crowd gathered outside Anfield before kick-off

'Hopefully it doesn't happen again'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I really don't understand it. We tried everything to prevent a situation like that. When we came through it was obviously very positive. For Liverpool FC I have to say sorry."

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: "Thank you to Jurgen for his apology. We didn't expect that, I didn't expect that. I know that is not Liverpool, the history of the club is much bigger than this four or five or 10 guys. Hopefully it doesn't happen again."

Security guards had to avoid the missiles that were being thrown

The Manchester City bus was deemed undrivable