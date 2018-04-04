Champions League: Manchester City players must believe they can win - Guardiola

Guardiola has now lost seven of his 13 meetings with Klopp

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City players have to convince themselves they can still win their Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool after their 3-0 first-leg loss.

City were blown away by a superb first-half display from Liverpool at Anfield.

The second leg is next Tuesday at Etihad Stadium, where City are unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

"I don't have too many complaints," Guardiola told BT Sport. "Nobody believes, but we have another game."

Liverpool made the perfect start as Mohamed Salah slotted in from close range after a quick counter.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then thumped in a superb shot from outside the box before Sadio Mane headed in third.

"They had two attacks and scored two goals," Guardiola said of Liverpool's first two goals. "That was tough but for the rest of the game we were so, so good. We had to score a goal but they defended more.

"We have to accept it and now we have [Manchester] United at home and then Liverpool at home. We see what happens. Of course it is difficult but we believe."

Too early to celebrate for Klopp

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said on BT Sport that it was the "perfect" performance by the Reds.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen not to overstate the performance of his side until after Tuesday's second leg.

"We beat the best team in the world - that is a really good performance," Klopp said.

"With the all things now I could say that are really positive I will make them even more angry. If I answer your questions the way you want me to, then Pep only has to put the newspapers in the dressing room and say 'that is what Klopp said' and then go.

"We will really have to work again like hell. We are not in the next round. Why should I celebrate it? Let's talk about that after the second game and we will see if we talk about the same thing or not."

Never say never in the Champions League

Barcelona produced one of football's greatest comebacks in last season's Champions League

The Champions League has witnessed some impressive comebacks in recent years.

Last season, Barcelona came back from a 4-0 away defeat by Paris St-Germain in the last 16 to win the second leg 6-1 while City themselves went out to Monaco with a 3-1 second-leg defeat after winning the first 5-3.

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage, who was at Anfield commentating on the game for BBC Radio 5 live, thinks the tie is far from over.

He said: "We've seen Real 3-0 up, tie is over. Real Madrid 3-0 up on Juventus, I think the tie is over. Barcelona 4-1 up. The tie is over. Bayern against Sevilla, the tie is over.

"But is this tie over? No Jordan Henderson [the Liverpool captain is suspended for the second leg], is Mohamed Salah going to be fit? I don't think it is over."

Guardiola was one of those who said after his former club Barcelona lost their first leg to PSG in last season's competition that they would still go through.

Asked whether he had the same belief about his Manchester City team, Guardiola added: "I believe a lot in my team. They show me many good things during the season. It will be tough, we cannot deny it.

"We have 90 minutes all of us, Sevilla, Juventus and us. We have got 90 minutes more and we are going to try."

'A performance to match the atmosphere'

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker joked that the result would put Guardiola under pressure

Liverpool legend Ian Rush kept his feelings on the result short and sweet

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch was loving the Anfield atmosphere

What you said on social media

Mollie: Massive praise to the entire Liverpool team tonight and Klopp for his tactics. Think a special mention has to go to Trent Alexander Arnold though. Only 19 years old and kept Sane quiet throughout.

Fergus: Trent Alexander Arnold had Leroy Sane in his pocket all night. Defining game for the right-back.

Dean: This is the only thing that Guardiola is missing in his locker. He can't adapt when his team is losing in big games. His plan is A and only A. He needs to look at Sir Alex Ferguson & Rafa Benitez at what they did in the big European games. City were poor!

Ash: People saying Man City won't win 5-0 at the Etihad obviously must have missed the league match where they beat us 5-0...

Ilyas: Yet again Klopp has shown how much he has improved Liverpool. Those that seem to jump on the bandwagon that he's like Rodgers and his team - need to hang their head in shame.