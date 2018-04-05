Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee, Gordon, Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed goalkeeper Craig Gordon after he kept his 100th clean sheet with the club in his 200th Celtic game as the Premiership leaders were held to a goalless draw by Dundee.(Scottish Sun)

The cost of missing out on second in the Premiership for Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibernian has been estimated at £500,000. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts are planning a move for Irish schoolboy sensation Bobby Burns. The 18-year-old Glenavon star is regarded as one of Northern Ireland football's brightest talents and last month made his Under-21 debut at left-back against Iceland. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic can be a "big money" player for the club if he becomes fitter and plays more games, according to fellow Australian and former Rangers defender Craig Moore. "Rogic can be a player that can kick on I have no doubt and for big money," says Moore. "He is probably still chasing the best form though for that to happen and really get people excited." (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers midfielder Lee McCulloch has urged the Ibrox squad to block out negativity and prove their worth at the club. Graeme Murty's side have slipped to third in the Premiership, but McCulloch says they still have a chance to win the Scottish Cup and secure second place in the table. "If the players don't believe that, they're as well not being there," says McCulloch. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Shelley Kerr insists she feels no nerves about her biggest game as Scotland head coach since succeeding Anna Signeul. The Scots play Group Two top seeds Switzerland in their 2019 World Cup qualifier in Schaffhausen later. "I'm not nervous, I'm excited," says Kerr. (Daily Record, print edition)

Partick Thistle captain Abdul Osman believes his side can avoid relegation from the Premiership - if they refuse to let their confidence be dented by the midweek mauling by relegation rivals Ross County. (Daily Record, print edition)