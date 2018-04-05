Guernsey FC beat Faversham Town to extend unbeaten run to nine matches

Seb Skillen has scored three goals in his last two Guernsey FC appearances

Guernsey FC leapfrogged Faverhsam Town into 19th place in Isthmian league Division One South after a 3-1 win over the Kent side at Footes Lane.

Guernsey were behind after seven minutes after Ashley Miller's goal.

But Seb Skillen got the Green Lions a 14th-minute equaliser before converting a penalty two minutes later after Keanu Marsh was fouled in the box.

Harry Tobin got Guernsey's third in the 24th minute at the second attempt after his initial shot hit the post.

The win - in Guernsey FC's 300th league game since formation in 2011 - extends the club's unbeaten run to nine games.