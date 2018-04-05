Abu Ogogo: Shrewsbury captain out of EFL Trophy final against Lincoln City

Abu Ogogo has made 42 appearances for the Shrews this season and 124 appearances for the club in total

Shrewsbury Town captain Abu Ogogo will miss Sunday's EFL Trophy final against Lincoln City and is likely to be out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury suffered in training.

Ogogo, whose contract with the League One club expires in the summer, has damaged ligaments and needs surgery.

The 28-year-old midfielder is three games into a four-game suspension, but the ban only applies to league matches.

"I really feel for him. It was just a block tackle," said manager Paul Hurst.

"He will certainly miss the final and probably the season.

"I still want Abs here. I wouldn't question his commitment but I spoke to Abs and in the end nothing came back.

"But naturally we would like him at the football club."

Shrewsbury are second in League One, 28 places higher in the English pyramid than League Two play-off hopefuls Lincoln.