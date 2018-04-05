Danny Fox: Nottingham Forest defender signs new contract
Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.
The 31-year-old has been a regular under new manager Aitor Karanka, playing mainly as a centre-back after switching from left-back.
Fox, who started his career at Everton, initially joined the Reds on loan from Southampton in January 2014 and signed a three-year deal in May 2014.
He has played a total of 99 games, with 20 coming this season.