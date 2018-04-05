Kortney Hause: Wolves defender signs new three-year contract

All of Kortney Hause's 17 games for Wolves have been starts

Wolves defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-year-deal with the option of a further year.

The 22-year-old former England Under-21 international has made a total of 17 appearances for the Molineux club, but has played only four times this season.

Hause, who joined from Wycombe in January 2014, told the club website watching the Championship leaders from the sidelines had been "frustrating".

"But I've still learnt a lot. It's been a good learning curve," he added.

"To be honest, it's made me more hungry. There are still six games left of this season but it's made me more hungry for next season."

Hause was not considered for selection for Wolves' Championship game against Birmingham in February because of an unspecified breach of club discipline.