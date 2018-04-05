Women's World Cup: Northern Ireland face European champions Netherlands

Glentoran's Demi Vance has returned to the NI squad after a stint in Australia

Women's World Cup qualifier: Netherlands v Northern Ireland Venue: PSV Stadion, Eindhoven Date: Friday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Northern Ireland women's manager Alfie Wylie has recalled midfielder Demi Vance for their World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Norway.

Vance, who has over 50 caps, has returned to the panel after a spell playing club football in Australia.

Freya Holdaway and Yasmin White could also make their competitive debuts.

Northern Ireland are fourth in Group Three after one win from their opening three matches and trail group leaders the Netherlands by four points.

Crystal Palace captain Holdaway made her senior debut at the Gold City Cup tournament in Turkey while White has been added to the senior squad after previously playing for the Northern Ireland Under-19s.

The Dutch are the reigning European champions and a crowd of 30,000 is expected at PSV Stadium in Eindhoven for the qualifier on Friday.

Netherlands lead the Republic of Ireland on goal difference after the opening three rounds of the qualifying campaign.

Norway, who are in third place on six points, will visit Shamrock Park to face Northern Ireland on Tuesday, 10 April (19:30 BST).