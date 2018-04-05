League of Ireland Premier Division: Sligo Rovers v Derry City (Sat)

Darren Cole's last-gasp clearance helped Derry City hold on to defeat St Pat's last Friday

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: The Showgrounds, Sligo Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City will be without Darren Cole in Saturday's League of Ireland Premier Division game away to Sligo Rovers.

Cole, whose last-gasp clearance helped Derry earn a third straight Premier Division win last Friday against St Pat's, has a groin injury.

Like his fellow defender Cole, Jack Doyle was injured in Monday's EA Sports Cup win away to Finn Harps and is also a fitness doubt.

Gavin Peers, Scot Whiteside, Niall Logue and Ben Doherty could come in.

"Two of those will have an opportunity to start the game," said Candystripes boss Kenny Shiels.

Saturday's match sees Shiels' side on the road again after three successive home wins in the Premier Division.

After Derry's stuttering start to the campaign as they were unable to play any of their opening four games at home, those three victories have moved the Candystripes up to fifth spot in the table.

Derry are seven points behind champions and leaders Cork City but they do have a game in hand on the Leesiders.

However Shiels believes his side will be up against it in Saturday's game at the Showgrounds.

"Sligo have brought in a lot of good players. They have got pace in their side and in striker Adam Morgan they have a player I would have like to have gone for myself if I could have afforded him," added the Derry boss.

"We got beaten 6-1 at Shamrock Rovers. They lost 1-0 against Shamrock Rovers so they are five goals better than us if you look at it like that."