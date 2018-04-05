Football gossip: Willian, Milner, Kuyt, Berahino, Can, Richarlison

Manchester United are confident of signing 29-year-old Brazil midfielder Willian from Chelsea for £30m, with 29-year-old Spanish midfielder Juan Mata set to leave Old Trafford. (Sun)

Liverpool's 32-year-old English midfielder James Milner will not come out of international retirement. (Times - subscription required)

West Brom have no plans to appoint Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy as their next manager and the departure of Alan Pardew last week. (Express and Star)

Ex-Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt will become Feynoord's Under-19 manager next season. (Feynoord website - in Dutch)

Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 24, could miss the rest of the season and the World Cup because of a back injury. (Mirror)

Qatar will compete as an invited nation at the 2019 Copa America. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese)

Chris Coleman says he will stay on as Sunderland manager even if the Black Cats are relegated to League One. (Mail)

Watford forward Richarlison, 20, has been assured he has a future at Vicarage Road despite the Brazilian being dropped after not scoring in 21 games. (Mirror)

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel will replace Unai Emery as Paris St-Germain boss next season. (ESPN)

Stoke forward Saido Berahino, 24, has been dropped from the first-team squad after turning up late to the club's under-23's game on Monday. (Telegraph)