Championship
Aston Villa19:45Leeds
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish has scored in Aston Villa's last two matches
Aston Villa defender John Terry is set to miss out for the second successive match with the ankle injury he picked up in the defeat at Norwich.

Midfielder Birkir Bjarnason (back) is doubtful, while full-back Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) is unlikely to feature.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is out after he after he was forced off in Tuesday's defeat at Preston with a head injury.

His absence means Hugo Diaz could make his first start for the club.

SAM's prediction
Home win 63%Draw 22%Away win 15%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past three home league matches against Leeds (W1 D2) since losing 1-0 in April 2002, with Mark Viduka scoring for Leeds.
  • Leeds have lost just once in their previous 10 league meetings with Villa (W4 D5), a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League in February 2004.
  • Steve Bruce has never lost a home match against Leeds as a manager (W5 D2), facing a different manager each time (Venables, Gray, Blackwell, Wise, Warnock, Evans and Monk).
  • Against the current Championship top six, Leeds have collected just three points from 11 games (W0 D3 L8), although one of those points was in the reverse fixture with Aston Villa.
  • Villa have won 13 home league games this season, their best tally in a season since 1992-93 (also 13) - they have not won 14 since the 1983-84 campaign.
  • Paul Heckingbottom has won just three of his past 27 Championship matches (D9 L15), losing six of his first 12 as Leeds boss (W2 D4).

Friday 13th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
