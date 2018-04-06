Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Andy Robertson, Gold Coast, Edinburgh

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, 27, reveals he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career after opening talks to extend his current contract. (Scottish Sun)

Griffiths admits he may have "got a wee bit carried away" when he waved the Irish flag in the crowd after watching Celtic beat Rangers at Ibrox recently. (Scotsman)

Defender Mikael Lustig, contracted to Celtic until summer 2020, says he wants to stay and help the club achieve 10 titles in a row. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts are ready to launch a summer move for Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor, whose deal with English Championship side Hull City runs out at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says his side's defeat to Ross County was an all-time low but insists he hasn't considered his future at the club. (Herald)

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie reckons the club's players have let the fans down this season and says that finishing second in the Premiership should be the bare minimum for the Ibrox outfit. (Daily Record)

Liverpool fans have dubbed left-back Andy Robertson the Scottish Roberto Carlos after his sensational display in the Champions League win over Manchester City. (Daily Record)

Ipswich Town are considering a move to tempt St Mirren manager Jack Ross to England, with current manager Mick McCarthy leaving the Tractor Boys in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson says Celtic must win the treble to avoid an "underwhelming" season. (Herald)

Ex-Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso has been rewarded for his fine start to life as manager of AC Milan with a new three-year contract with the Italian giants. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein wants 38-year-old defender Aaron Hughes to sign a new one-year deal to stay at Tynecastle, insisting the Northern Irishman is a great influence on and off the pitch at the club. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish swimmers Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley look for the positives after both taking silvers on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Herald)

Scottish runner Laura Muir has caused a surprise by working with strength and conditioning coach David McHenry of the Nike Oregon Project, even though the American training group remains under investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency. (Daily Mail)

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has selected Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Duncan Weir and Phil Burleigh for tonight's crucial Pro14 encounter with Ulster, despite the three players being among a list who will be leaving the club this summer. (Scotsman)