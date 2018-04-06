Emre Can: Liverpool midfielder could still feature this season despite back problem

Liverpool's Emre Can is out of contract at the end of the season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could still feature for the club again this season despite fears that his campaign had been ended by a back problem.

The German, 24, was injured during the Anfield side's 5-0 win over Watford on 17 March and was assessed on Thursday.

And, with his contract expiring in the summer and a move to Juventus mooted, it had been suggested he had played his last game for Liverpool.

But BBC Sport understands he could be back before the season ends on 13 May.

Liverpool face local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday before the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Can was forced to withdraw from the Germany squad for last month's friendlies against Spain and Brazil but should return in time for the World Cup in June.

Last Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "nothing is decided" on Can's future, with contract talks ongoing.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £10m in 2014 and has played 166 times for the Premier League club, with 37 appearances this season.