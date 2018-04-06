Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss criticises fans who attacked Man City bus

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: New footage shows extent of Man City’s coach attack ordeal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says a "few idiots killed everything" by attacking Manchester City's team bus at Anfield on Wednesday.

Cans, bottles and flares were thrown at the bus as a crowd gathered before the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss win.

Merseyside Police are investigating the attack, while Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings.

No players or staff were injured but two police officers were hurt.

Before the match, Merseyside Police had issued a statement saying the two team coaches would "not be taking their usual route" because of "building works and to ensure the safety of fans".

Liverpool also shared the statement and asked their supporters "to gather to show their passion and support for the team... in a friendly, respectful and considerate manner".

"I have to say apologies again for how things happened before the game," said Klopp, ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton (12:30 BST).

"It's so strange," said Klopp. "You go with your own bus through the crowd and it feels fantastic and it's great. It's support, it's passion. We come into the stadium and the first thing I heard was they had smashed the bus of Manchester City and it kills everything

"You can't feel it anymore. You give everyone the opportunity to do something good and because of a few idiots it might never happen again."

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who has scored 38 goals this season, is an injury doubt to face Everton at Goodison Park.

Klopp said he will be cautious about playing the Egyptian in the derby.

"I cannot make Mo available because it is a derby," the German said. "If he's a doubt he will not be involved. If they [players] are not 100%, they can not be involved."