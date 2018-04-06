Football gossip: Favre, Wenger, Ramsey, Sidibe, Bale, Zidane, Allegri

Nice manager Lucien Favre is on Arsenal's shortlist to replace boss Arsene Wenger at the end of the season. (L'Equipe - in French)

Gunners manager Wenger is "confident" 27-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is out of contract at the end of next season - will sign a new long-term deal at Emirates Stadium. (Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made the first move to sign Monaco's French full-back Djibril Sidibe, 25. (Le10Sport - in French)

Gareth Bale, 28, has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer despite the Wales forward having been dropped for recent key games. (AS)

Liverpool are interested in signing 17-year-old Monaco midfielder Christian Koffi, with the Ivorian's contract expiring in the summer. (Mail)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and France manager Didier Deschamps are both on Juventus' shortlist should their coach Massimiliano Allegri move to Chelsea. Zidane and Deschamps are both former Juve midfielders. (Evening Standard)

Inter Milan have beaten Arsenal's late attempt to sign Zorya Luhansk goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and agreed a £5.5m deal for the 19-year-old Ukraine international. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Malaga are all interested in signing Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo, 25, from QPR. (SBS)

Stevenage have withdrawn defender Ben Wilmot, 18, from their squad for the match against Newport on Saturday as a deal to sell the Arsenal and Tottenham target is close. (Sun)