Bangor City and Connah's Quay refused FAW domestic licence

The teams which currently sit second and third in the Welsh Premier League have been refused domestic licences for next season by the FAW.

Connah's Quay Nomads and Bangor City both failed in their applications, which means they will no longer be able to play in Welsh football's top flight next season.

They have until 26 April to appeal.

However Caernarfon Town, currently top of the Huws Gray Alliance, was successful in their application.

It means they are eligible to play in the Premier League should they achieve promotion.