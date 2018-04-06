Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder was offered to Man City - Pep Guardiola

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City were offered chance to sign Paul Pogba & Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City were offered the chance to buy Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in January, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola said the pair's agent, Mino Raiola, contacted him and told him the midfielders were available.

Pogba, who joined United for a then record £89m in 2016, stayed at Old Trafford but Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal.

Raiola told BBC Sport he did not speak to Guardiola but did not deny telling City of the players' availability.

United said they would not have sold Pogba to City.

In his news conference before Saturday's Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium - when City will win the Premier League if they beat their rivals - Guardiola was asked to comment on reports that Raiola called him "a coward" and a "dog" for the way he treats people.

Guardiola said: "Two months ago he offered me Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us.

"Comparing [me to] a dog is bad - it's not good. He has to respect the dogs."

Spaniard Guardiola refused to say whether he was interested in Pogba but said the 25-year-old France international "is an exceptional player, a top, top player".

Pogba was left out of United's starting line-up for both legs of their Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla in February and March.

Raiola, 50, is agent to several star players, including former Sweden and United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Italian told the BBC he is a huge admirer of Guardiola but said: "I never spoke to Pep Guardiola. I would not speak to him about players; I would speak to Manchester City.

"They are a fantastic club with a fantastic manager."

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, 29, joined Arsenal in the January transfer window as part of a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Pogba tweeted soon after

More to follow.