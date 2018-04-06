Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town
League Two promotion hopefuls Lincoln City face League One high-flyers Shrewsbury Town in Sunday's EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium (15:00 BST).
Lincoln, who beat Chelsea's under-21 side in the last four, are playing at the national stadium for the first time in their 133-year history.
Shrewsbury will be hoping to end a run of three defeats from three at Wembley, having overcome Yeovil in the semis.
Coventry are the holders after beating Oxford in last-year's showpiece.
The Imps are sure to be without four players, with defenders James Williams and Scott Wharton and midfielders Tom Pett and Jordan Williams all cup tied.
Shrewsbury will give late fitness tests to winger Alex Rodman (back) and defender Toto Nsiala, who is set to play in a protective mask following his fractured cheekbone.
But they are definitely without captain Abu Ogogo, who is out for the season after damaging his knee in training. He suffered the injury in a collision with fellow midfielder Bryn Morris, who comes in to replace him.
EFL Trophy final match facts
- This is Lincoln City's first-ever appearance in the EFL Trophy final, while Shrewsbury have reached this stage just once before, losing 2-1 to Rotherham United in the 1996 competition.
- This will be the third meeting between these two teams in this competition. Shrewsbury have won both of the previous two, coming out as 1-0 victors in November 1991 and 2-1 winners in November 2002.
- This will be the first game between the sides in any competition since a League Two meeting in February 2011. Shrewsbury have won each of the last four encounters by an aggregate score of 10-1.
- Danny Cowley's side have won six of their seven EFL Trophy games this season (D1), more than any other team in the competition in 2017-18. Their one draw came in the semi-final against Chelsea U21s, whom they would eventually eliminate after a 4-2 win on penalties.
- Lincoln have netted 16 goals in their seven matches in this competition this season; no side has scored more.
- Shrewsbury have conceded only five goals in their seven EFL Trophy games en route to the final, keeping three clean sheets; only Peterborough (four) have kept more this season.
- While Lincoln have won five of their last eight cup games against sides from a higher division than themselves (L3), the Shrews have won their last six in a row against sides from a lower division in all competitions since losing 1-0 to Cambridge United in last season's EFL Trophy in August 2016.