Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

Having already reached Wembley for the first time, Lincoln are also attempting to win back-to-back promotions to League One

League Two promotion hopefuls Lincoln City face League One high-flyers Shrewsbury Town in Sunday's EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium (15:00 BST).

Lincoln, who beat Chelsea's under-21 side in the last four, are playing at the national stadium for the first time in their 133-year history.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to end a run of three defeats from three at Wembley, having overcome Yeovil in the semis.

Coventry are the holders after beating Oxford in last-year's showpiece.

The Imps are sure to be without four players, with defenders James Williams and Scott Wharton and midfielders Tom Pett and Jordan Williams all cup tied.

Shrewsbury will give late fitness tests to winger Alex Rodman (back) and defender Toto Nsiala, who is set to play in a protective mask following his fractured cheekbone.

But they are definitely without captain Abu Ogogo, who is out for the season after damaging his knee in training. He suffered the injury in a collision with fellow midfielder Bryn Morris, who comes in to replace him.

EFL Trophy final match facts