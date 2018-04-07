Match ends, FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 4.
Bayern Munich wrap up sixth Bundesliga title in a row with win over Augsburg
Bayern Munich came from behind to wrap up their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win over Augsburg.
Jupp Heynckes' side picked up the Bavarian derby win they needed to become champions with five games to spare.
They had trailed through Niklas Sule's own goal but Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez set them on their way towards a 28th German championship.
Arjen Robben converted Rodriguez's cut-back and Sandro Wagner headed a fourth.
Treble-chasing Bayern rested a host of players with Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla in mind. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Thiago, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez were all on the bench.
They had looked in trouble when Sven Ulreich's parried save hit Sule and flew into their own net. But Tolisso headed in Joshua Kimmich's cross and Rodriguez then smashed home from close range.
Robben's powerful third - his 95th Bundesliga goal - confirmed the victory - and Wagner completed the rout late on.
Heynckes turns Bayern's fortunes around
Bayern Munich were five points behind Borussia Dortmund when they lured Heynckes out of retirement in October - for his fourth spell as manager - after sacking Carlo Ancelotti.
Heynckes, now 72, had not worked since 2013 when he led Bayern to the treble of Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup - and was then replaced by Pep Guardiola.
Having wrapped up Heynckes' fourth title as Bayern boss, 29 years after the first, they are in contention for the treble once again.
Bayern - who have won 28 out of 31 games since the legendary manager's return - face Sevilla in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, having won the away tie 2-1.
The Bavarians face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, 17 April.
"I'd like to send my best wishes to Carlo Ancelotti in Italy," said Heynckes. "This title is also for him. He is a fantastic coach."
Bayern's wait for a home title goes on
In a strange quirk, Bayern have not clinched a league title in a home game since the year 2000 - meaning they have never done it since moving to the Allianz Arena in 2005.
They have sealed 11 of their 12 Bundesligas since then by winning or drawing away matches, with the 2014-15 championship secured on a day when they were not even playing.
The victory in Augsburg was the second time in this run they have wrapped it up in Bavaria, following a 2-1 win at Ingolstadt in 2016. Three of those 12 titles were won in Wolfsburg, including last year's 6-0 thrashing.
Line-ups
Augsburg
- 35Hitz
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 8KhediraBooked at 43mins
- 36Hinteregger
- 17Schmid
- 19Koo Ja-cheol
- 10BaierBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJankerat 89'minutes
- 31Max
- 11GregoritschBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMorávekat 80'minutes
- 21CórdovaSubstituted forRichterat 63'minutes
- 30Caiuby
Substitutes
- 1Luthe
- 7Heller
- 9Parker
- 14Morávek
- 16Janker
- 20Kacar
- 23Richter
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 17BoatengBooked at 20mins
- 4Süle
- 13Rafinha
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forJavi Martínezat 64'minutes
- 19Rudy
- 24Tolisso
- 10RobbenSubstituted forMüllerat 83'minutes
- 2Wagner
- 14BernatSubstituted forRibéryat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Ribéry
- 8Javi Martínez
- 9Lewandowski
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 30,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 4.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Christoph Janker replaces Daniel Baier.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 4. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Jan Morávek replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marwin Hitz.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Philipp Max (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid with a cross.
Hand ball by Marco Richter (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Baier with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Marco Richter replaces Sergio Córdova.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 3. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez following a set piece situation.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg).
Offside, FC Augsburg. Caiuby tries a through ball, but Philipp Max is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Caiuby (FC Augsburg).
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.