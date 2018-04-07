Benevento 2-4 Juventus

Paulo Dybala is the third top scorer in the Italian top flight this season with 21 goals

Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus beat Serie A's bottom side Benevento to go seven points clear at the top overnight.

He twice gave Juventus the lead, with a curling effort and from a penalty, but Cheick Diabate equalised both times for the hosts, who have now lost 26 of their 31 games.

Dybala converted a second penalty to put the hosts ahead again.

And Douglas Costa curled home a late fourth from 25 yards.

Second-placed Napoli host Chievo on Sunday (14:00 BST).

Juventus left several regular starters on the bench as they prepare to chase a 3-0 deficit at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday (19:45 kick-off).