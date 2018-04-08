Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

From the section

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo did not score in a Real Madrid game was 3 February

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 10th straight game for Real Madrid - but they were held to a derby draw by Atletico Madrid.

Real had the better chances and Marco Asensio and Marcelo hit the woodwork at 0-0.

Ronaldo volleyed home Gareth Bale's left-wing cross for his 20th goal in 10 club appearances.

But Antoine Griezmann equalised on the rebound after Vitolo's shot was saved by Keylor Navas.

The result keeps second-placed Atletico four points above Real - but 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Leganes 3-1 on Saturday.

Ronaldo was surprisingly replaced by Karim Benzema for the final 26 minutes, perhaps with Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus in mind.

Real won the first leg 3-0 in Turin, with Ronaldo scoring twice, including an excellent bicycle kick.

The Portuguese has now scored 26 goals in his past 14 games for Real and Portugal - and 40 for his club this season in 37 matches.