Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 10th straight game for Real Madrid - but they were held to a derby draw by Atletico Madrid.
Real had the better chances and Marco Asensio and Marcelo hit the woodwork at 0-0.
Ronaldo volleyed home Gareth Bale's left-wing cross for his 20th goal in 10 club appearances.
But Antoine Griezmann equalised on the rebound after Vitolo's shot was saved by Keylor Navas.
The result keeps second-placed Atletico four points above Real - but 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Leganes 3-1 on Saturday.
Ronaldo was surprisingly replaced by Karim Benzema for the final 26 minutes, perhaps with Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus in mind.
Real won the first leg 3-0 in Turin, with Ronaldo scoring twice, including an excellent bicycle kick.
The Portuguese has now scored 26 goals in his past 14 games for Real and Portugal - and 40 for his club this season in 37 matches.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 17VázquezBooked at 88mins
- 23KovacicSubstituted forModricat 72'minutes
- 8KroosBooked at 14mins
- 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 72'minutes
- 11Bale
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forBenzemaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Benzema
- 10Modric
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 15Hernández
- 18Llorente
- 22Isco
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Juanfran
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 19HernándezBooked at 89mins
- 23Machín PérezBooked at 17minsSubstituted forCorreaat 61'minutes
- 8Ñíguez
- 5ParteyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGameiroat 82'minutes
- 6Koke
- 18Diego CostaSubstituted forGabiat 71'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 14Gabi
- 16Vrsaljko
- 21Gameiro
- 25Werner
- 46Montoro
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 78,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Isco with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Thomas Partey.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Diego Costa.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a fast break.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).