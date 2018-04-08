Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid
The last time Cristiano Ronaldo did not score in a Real Madrid game was 3 February

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 10th straight game for Real Madrid - but they were held to a derby draw by Atletico Madrid.

Real had the better chances and Marco Asensio and Marcelo hit the woodwork at 0-0.

Ronaldo volleyed home Gareth Bale's left-wing cross for his 20th goal in 10 club appearances.

But Antoine Griezmann equalised on the rebound after Vitolo's shot was saved by Keylor Navas.

The result keeps second-placed Atletico four points above Real - but 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Leganes 3-1 on Saturday.

Ronaldo was surprisingly replaced by Karim Benzema for the final 26 minutes, perhaps with Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus in mind.

Real won the first leg 3-0 in Turin, with Ronaldo scoring twice, including an excellent bicycle kick.

The Portuguese has now scored 26 goals in his past 14 games for Real and Portugal - and 40 for his club this season in 37 matches.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 17VázquezBooked at 88mins
  • 23KovacicSubstituted forModricat 72'minutes
  • 8KroosBooked at 14mins
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 72'minutes
  • 11Bale
  • 7RonaldoSubstituted forBenzemaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Benzema
  • 10Modric
  • 13Casilla
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Hernández
  • 18Llorente
  • 22Isco

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Juanfran
  • 15Savic
  • 2Godín
  • 19HernándezBooked at 89mins
  • 23Machín PérezBooked at 17minsSubstituted forCorreaat 61'minutes
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 5ParteyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGameiroat 82'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 18Diego CostaSubstituted forGabiat 71'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 9Torres
  • 11Correa
  • 14Gabi
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 21Gameiro
  • 25Werner
  • 46Montoro
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández
Attendance:
78,769

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home30
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Isco with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Thomas Partey.

Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Marco Asensio.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Diego Costa.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a fast break.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona31247079166379
2Atl Madrid31208351153668
3Real Madrid31197577344364
4Valencia30195658312762
5Real Betis31154125253-149
6Villarreal30145114034647
7Sevilla31144133950-1146
8Girona31129104443145
9Celta Vigo31127125043743
10Eibar31117133645-940
11Getafe31109123530539
12Ath Bilbao30812103034-436
13Espanyol30812102637-1136
14Leganés31106152639-1336
15Real Sociedad3198145152-135
16Alavés31112182845-1735
17Levante31613122845-1731
18Dep La Coruña3158182963-3423
19Las Palmas3156202263-4121
20Malaga3145221948-2917
