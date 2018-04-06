French Ligue 1
Saint-Étienne1PSG1

Saint-Etienne 1-1 Paris St-Germain

Saint-Etienne have not beaten Paris St-Germain since 2012
Ten-man Paris St-Germain moved a step closer to the Ligue 1 title after a 92nd-minute own goal by Mathieu Debuchy secured a point at Saint-Etienne.

The hosts led through ex-Newcastle forward Remy Cabella, who also had a penalty saved by Alphonse Areola.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe was sent off for a second yellow card after 41 minutes, but former Newcastle defender Debuchy's own goal earned them a point.

They need five points from the last six games to seal the title.

At 1-0, Morocco winger Oussama Tannane hit the bar for Saint-Etienne, while PSG's Edinson Cavani fired wide of an open met.

PSG, who were without forward Neymar as he continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury, are 17 points clear at the top of the table, while St-Etienne remain ninth.

Second-placed Monaco face mid-table Nantes at 16:00 BST on Saturday.

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 26Debuchy
  • 24Perrin
  • 28Subotic
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 17SelnaesBooked at 67mins
  • 6M'Vila
  • 14BambaSubstituted forPajotat 83'minutes
  • 10Cabella
  • 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forNtep de Madibaat 57'minutes
  • 21HamoumaSubstituted forTannaneat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Théophile-Catherine
  • 5Pajot
  • 7Ntep de Madiba
  • 8Dioussé
  • 25Tannane
  • 27Beric
  • 30Moulin

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 41mins
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 29mins
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19DiarraBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 11Di María
  • 29Mbappé
  • 27PastoreBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCavaniat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 9Cavani
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 24Nkunku
  • 33Rimane
  • 37Weah
Referee:
Nicolas Rainville

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, St Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Goal!

Own Goal by Mathieu Debuchy, St Etienne. St Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Oussama Tannane (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Oussama Tannane (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Vincent Pajot replaces Jonathan Bamba.

Attempt missed. Paul-Georges Ntep (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rémy Cabella.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Paul-Georges Ntep.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Giovani Lo Celso.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Attempt blocked. Loic Perrin (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba with a cross.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Attempt saved. Oussama Tannane (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rémy Cabella with a through ball.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Oussama Tannane replaces Romain Hamouma.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani replaces Javier Pastore.

Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ole Selnaes (St Etienne).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul-Georges Ntep (St Etienne).

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (St Etienne) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Neven Subotic following a corner.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32273296227484
2Monaco31207475334267
3Marseille31188564382662
4Lyon31179564362860
5Rennes31137114037346
6Montpellier31101563126545
7Nice31136124243-145
8Nantes31128113033-344
9Saint-Étienne321110113745-843
10Guingamp31108133246-1438
11Dijon31108134460-1638
12Bordeaux31107143441-737
13Angers31811123642-635
14Caen31105162339-1635
15Amiens3197152634-834
16Strasbourg3189143756-1933
17Toulouse3179152943-1430
18Troyes3185182542-1729
19Lille3177172949-2028
20Metz3157192958-2922
View full French Ligue 1 table

