Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest will be out to end their run of six games without a win or goal as they take on Ipswich Town.
Striker Daryl Murphy has been carrying a calf injury, which again saw him miss the midweek 1-0 home loss to Brentford.
Ipswich, under caretaker boss Bryan Klug following Mick McCarthy's early exit, have recalled centre-back Chris Smith from his loan at Chelmsford.
Luke Chambers is out with rib and shoulder injuries while fellow defender Adam Webster has a hamstring problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is Ipswich's first match without Mick McCarthy in charge since October 2012, when they lost 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday under then caretaker boss Chris Hutchings.
- Forest are unbeaten in 12 home league matches against Ipswich Town.
- Ipswich's last league double over Nottingham Forest was in the 1999/2000 campaign.
- In his previous 28 league matches as a manager, Aitor Karanka has seen his side fail to score in 20 of them, including 11 of 15 as Forest manager.
- Martyn Waghorn has been involved in 22 league goals this season (14 goals, eight assists), the best tally by an Ipswich player since 2014-15 (Daryl Murphy, 33).
- Forest have lost 10 home league matches in a season for just the third time in the last 46 seasons, having also done so in 1992-93 and 2011-12.