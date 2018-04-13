Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Ipswich
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Adam Webster (left) in action against Birmingham
Adam Webster (left) missed Ipswich's midweek win over Barnsley
Nottingham Forest will be out to end their run of six games without a win or goal as they take on Ipswich Town.

Striker Daryl Murphy has been carrying a calf injury, which again saw him miss the midweek 1-0 home loss to Brentford.

Ipswich, under caretaker boss Bryan Klug following Mick McCarthy's early exit, have recalled centre-back Chris Smith from his loan at Chelmsford.

Luke Chambers is out with rib and shoulder injuries while fellow defender Adam Webster has a hamstring problem.

Match facts

  • This is Ipswich's first match without Mick McCarthy in charge since October 2012, when they lost 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday under then caretaker boss Chris Hutchings.
  • Forest are unbeaten in 12 home league matches against Ipswich Town.
  • Ipswich's last league double over Nottingham Forest was in the 1999/2000 campaign.
  • In his previous 28 league matches as a manager, Aitor Karanka has seen his side fail to score in 20 of them, including 11 of 15 as Forest manager.
  • Martyn Waghorn has been involved in 22 league goals this season (14 goals, eight assists), the best tally by an Ipswich player since 2014-15 (Daryl Murphy, 33).
  • Forest have lost 10 home league matches in a season for just the third time in the last 46 seasons, having also done so in 1992-93 and 2011-12.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

