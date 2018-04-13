Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is expected to return from illness but captain Nedum Onuoha is banned and defender Joel Lynch (hamstring) is out.
Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are all recovering from long-term injuries.
Preston North End will monitor striker Sean Maguire after a tight hamstring at the end of the midweek 3-1 home win against Leeds United.
Full-back Darnell Fisher has had a similar problem but could return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 43%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have lost each of their last three league matches against Preston and are winless in six against the Lilywhites.
- Preston have not conceded a goal in either of their last two league trips to Loftus Road (W1 D1), winning 2-0 last season.
- Ian Holloway has ended on the winning side in just one of his last 18 matches against Preston in all competitions (D6 L11), winning 2-0 as Plymouth manager in April 2007.
- Thirteen of Preston's last 15 Championship goals have been scored in the second half of matches, including all three of their goals in their 3-1 win over Leeds in their last match.
- QPR have scored four goals in each of their last two home league games, wins over Norwich (4-1) and Sheffield Wednesday (4-2) - they had only managed this once in their previous 60 league matches at Loftus Road, a 5-1 win over Rotherham in March 2017.
- Sean Maguire has had a hand in nine goals in his last 11 Championship appearances for Preston (8 goals, 1 assist).