QPR15:00Preston
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End

QPR forward Paul Smyth in action
Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth netted his second goal for QPR in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday
QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is expected to return from illness but captain Nedum Onuoha is banned and defender Joel Lynch (hamstring) is out.

Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are all recovering from long-term injuries.

Preston North End will monitor striker Sean Maguire after a tight hamstring at the end of the midweek 3-1 home win against Leeds United.

Full-back Darnell Fisher has had a similar problem but could return.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost each of their last three league matches against Preston and are winless in six against the Lilywhites.
  • Preston have not conceded a goal in either of their last two league trips to Loftus Road (W1 D1), winning 2-0 last season.
  • Ian Holloway has ended on the winning side in just one of his last 18 matches against Preston in all competitions (D6 L11), winning 2-0 as Plymouth manager in April 2007.
  • Thirteen of Preston's last 15 Championship goals have been scored in the second half of matches, including all three of their goals in their 3-1 win over Leeds in their last match.
  • QPR have scored four goals in each of their last two home league games, wins over Norwich (4-1) and Sheffield Wednesday (4-2) - they had only managed this once in their previous 60 league matches at Loftus Road, a 5-1 win over Rotherham in March 2017.
  • Sean Maguire has had a hand in nine goals in his last 11 Championship appearances for Preston (8 goals, 1 assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
