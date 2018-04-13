Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End

From the section

Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth netted his second goal for QPR in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday

QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is expected to return from illness but captain Nedum Onuoha is banned and defender Joel Lynch (hamstring) is out.

Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are all recovering from long-term injuries.

Preston North End will monitor striker Sean Maguire after a tight hamstring at the end of the midweek 3-1 home win against Leeds United.

Full-back Darnell Fisher has had a similar problem but could return.

