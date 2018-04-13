Reading v Sunderland
Reading defender Tyler Blackett (illness) is pushing for a return to action against Sunderland after missing the past two games.
Midfielder Leandro Bacuna is suspended after being sent off in the 1-0 defeat by Fulham on Tuesday.
Skipper John O'Shea is likely to miss Sunderland's trip to Berkshire with back and groin problem that forced him off in Tuesday's draw with Norwich.
Marc Wilson and Paddy McNair missed that game, but could return.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"This game's the biggest game of the season for this club. The players know that, I know that, the fans know it as well.
"There's loads of different connotations with potential results. There's no point going into that with the players, it's a case of working on the game and see what happens afterwards.
"We want to play well and still with that fighting spirit and three points are going to be massive for us."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Royals have won their past three home league matches against Sunderland, although this is their first meeting at the Madejski Stadium since February 2013.
- None of the past 11 league meetings between the teams have ended as a draw, with Reading winning six and Sunderland five of those 11 games.
- Paul Clement has already won as many home Championship games for Reading in his first two matches as Jaap Stam managed in his last 17 in charge (two).
- Sunderland haven't lost when scoring first in the Championship this season (W6 D10) but the Black Cats have scored first in their past two games and failed to win either, drawing 1-1 against both Leeds and Norwich.
- Modou Barrow has been involved in 14 Championship goals for Reading this season (10 goals, four assists) - six more than any other player.
- Chris Coleman has lost five of his six league meetings with Reading, drawing the other.