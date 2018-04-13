Norwich City v Cardiff City
Norwich have Marley Watkins and Alex Tettey available after missing their midweek draw at Sunderland.
Marco Stiepermann and Dennis Srbeny could return to the squad as Ivo Pinto and Mario Vrancic may be rested, while Onel Hernandez (hamstring) remains out.
Cardiff will be without loan winger Yanic Wildschut as he is unable to play against his parent club.
Joe Ralls (ankle) and Wales defender Jazz Richards (ankle) are out but could return against Nottingham Forest.
|Home win 31%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 42%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 13 home matches against Cardiff in all competitions (W9 D3), a 2-1 defeat in September 2007.
- Cardiff have never completed a league double over Norwich in the 25 previous league seasons they've faced them but won 3-1 earlier this season.
- Norwich have not won back to back home league matches since September, when they beat QPR and Birmingham.
- Cardiff have not won any of their last 11 away Championship matches in April (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win at Leeds in April 2015.
- The Canaries are unbeaten in their last 10 home league matches against sides from Wales (W6 D4), with Swansea the last to win at Carrow Road in November 2008.
- Neil Warnock has lost seven of his last nine away league visits to Carrow Road, winning the other two.