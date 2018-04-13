Burton Albion v Derby County

Burton have only won six away games in all competitions this season and Tom Naylor has scored a goal in three of those wins

Burton Albion, who could be relegated this weekend if they lose, have doubts over Kyle McFadzean and John Brayford (both illness) and Tom Naylor (thigh).

Winger Lloyd Dyer (hamstring) is still expected to be out and on-loan Rams striker Darren Bent is ineligible.

Rams boss Gary Rowett, like Derby manager Nigel Clough, is up against one of his former clubs.

He named an unchanged team for the third successive game in the 2-0 midweek loss at leaders Wolves.

But he might be tempted to tweak things after the Rams' dispiriting defeat at Molineux, with captain Richard Keogh an option, having been on the bench recently, as well as midfielder George Thorne.

Rowett will also check on the fitness of Bradley Johnson (ankle), Ikechi Anya (calf), Marcus Olsson (back/knee).

Burton would be relegated if, as well as suffering a home defeat, Bolton Wanderers win at Barnsley and Birmingham beat Wolves on Sunday.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's pretty much confirmed that we won't be in this division next season. It will take a freakish set of results to change that.

"It's about personal pride now and how much we want to fight when there isn't much at stake.

"In a lot of ways the pressure is off and we can enjoy it. Let's see if we can get a result."

SAM's prediction Home win 24% Draw 26% Away win 50%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

