Championship
Burton15:00Derby
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Derby County

Tom Naylor
Burton have only won six away games in all competitions this season and Tom Naylor has scored a goal in three of those wins
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:45-20:00 BST

Burton Albion, who could be relegated this weekend if they lose, have doubts over Kyle McFadzean and John Brayford (both illness) and Tom Naylor (thigh).

Winger Lloyd Dyer (hamstring) is still expected to be out and on-loan Rams striker Darren Bent is ineligible.

Rams boss Gary Rowett, like Derby manager Nigel Clough, is up against one of his former clubs.

He named an unchanged team for the third successive game in the 2-0 midweek loss at leaders Wolves.

But he might be tempted to tweak things after the Rams' dispiriting defeat at Molineux, with captain Richard Keogh an option, having been on the bench recently, as well as midfielder George Thorne.

Rowett will also check on the fitness of Bradley Johnson (ankle), Ikechi Anya (calf), Marcus Olsson (back/knee).

Burton would be relegated if, as well as suffering a home defeat, Bolton Wanderers win at Barnsley and Birmingham beat Wolves on Sunday.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's pretty much confirmed that we won't be in this division next season. It will take a freakish set of results to change that.

"It's about personal pride now and how much we want to fight when there isn't much at stake.

"In a lot of ways the pressure is off and we can enjoy it. Let's see if we can get a result."

SAM's prediction
Home win 24%Draw 26%Away win 50%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • There have been just two goals in three Football League meetings between these sides, one for each side.
  • The only previous meeting at the Pirelli Stadium was last season on Boxing Day, a 1-0 victory for Burton.
  • Burton are the first Championship side to lose 14 home matches in a season since Rotherham United - who also lost 14 - in 2004-05.
  • Both managers have managed their opponents - Nigel Clough managed 233 games for Derby between 2009 and 2013 and Gary Rowett managed 141 games for Burton between 2012 and 2014.
  • The Brewers are on a 17-game winless home league run (W0 D4 L13) and lost 5-0 in their last match against Hull.
  • The Rams haven't lost an away Championship match against the side starting the day bottom since October 2009, losing 1-0 to Ipswich - Derby's manager at the time was current Burton boss Nigel Clough.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4222101066402676
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds42159185460-654
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC