Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could again make changes despite seeing his side win 5-0 at Burton on Tuesday.
The Tigers manager made seven alterations for that game from the team that had beat QPR 4-0 at the KCOM Stadium last Saturday.
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan (groin) is doubtful after he missed their midweek defeat by QPR.
Strikers Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao both picked up knocks at Loftus Road and could miss out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 28%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull City have only lost one of their last five home league matches against the Owls (W3 D1), a 3-1 defeat in January 2013.
- That win is one of just two victories for the Owls against Hull in their last 12 meetings in all competitions (D4 L6).
- Hull's last two league games have been 4-0 and 5-0 wins over QPR and Burton, their third and fourth wins by at least four goals in the league this season - they last had as many wins by this margin in a single season in 1965-66 (5).
- Sheffield Wednesday kept clean sheets in four of their first six Championship games under Jos Luhukay but have not kept one in their 10 since, conceding 21 goals.
- Nigel Adkins has ended on the losing side in each of his last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Atdhe Nuhiu has scored six goals in his last five Championship matches - his previous six came across a period of 90 matches (including play-offs).