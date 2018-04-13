Championship
Hull15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Abel Hernandez
Abel Hernandez has scored seven goals in eight appearances this season
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could again make changes despite seeing his side win 5-0 at Burton on Tuesday.

The Tigers manager made seven alterations for that game from the team that had beat QPR 4-0 at the KCOM Stadium last Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan (groin) is doubtful after he missed their midweek defeat by QPR.

Strikers Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao both picked up knocks at Loftus Road and could miss out.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 26%Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Hull City have only lost one of their last five home league matches against the Owls (W3 D1), a 3-1 defeat in January 2013.
  • That win is one of just two victories for the Owls against Hull in their last 12 meetings in all competitions (D4 L6).
  • Hull's last two league games have been 4-0 and 5-0 wins over QPR and Burton, their third and fourth wins by at least four goals in the league this season - they last had as many wins by this margin in a single season in 1965-66 (5).
  • Sheffield Wednesday kept clean sheets in four of their first six Championship games under Jos Luhukay but have not kept one in their 10 since, conceding 21 goals.
  • Nigel Adkins has ended on the losing side in each of his last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Atdhe Nuhiu has scored six goals in his last five Championship matches - his previous six came across a period of 90 matches (including play-offs).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

