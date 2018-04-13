Middlesbrough v Bristol City
Middlesbrough will be without Grant Leadbitter after his red card in the defeat at Sheffield United, with Adam Clayton likely to come in.
Striker Britt Assombalonga and Fabio (ankle) are pushing for recalls.
Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is doubtful after missing Tuesday's win over Birmingham with a thigh strain.
Joe Bryan switched from the left to play at right-back for the 3-1 victory over Blues, but head coach Lee Johnson may opt to recall Eros Pisano.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have lost their last five league matches against the Robins, last avoiding defeat in March 2012.
- Bristol City have never lost against Middlesbrough at the Riverside in all competitions (W3 D3) with their last defeat coming at Ayresome Park in March 1995.
- In fact, Bristol City are the only team Middlesbrough have played more than once at Riverside without ever winning against and one of just four overall (along with Plymouth Argyle, Sporting Lisbon and Stuttgart).
- Tony Pulis last faced Bristol City in January 2016, winning an FA Cup third-round replay when he was manager of West Brom.
- The Robins lost only one of their first 12 away matches in all competitions this season (W7 D4) - in their subsequent 12, they have won none, drawn five and lost seven.
- Middlesbrough have won five of their last six league matches at the Riverside (L1), since a run of three games without a home victory and a goal (D1 L2).