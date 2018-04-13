Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Bristol City
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Britt Assombalonga
Britt Assombalonga has scored 13 goals for Middlesbrough this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:45-20:00 BST

Middlesbrough will be without Grant Leadbitter after his red card in the defeat at Sheffield United, with Adam Clayton likely to come in.

Striker Britt Assombalonga and Fabio (ankle) are pushing for recalls.

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is doubtful after missing Tuesday's win over Birmingham with a thigh strain.

Joe Bryan switched from the left to play at right-back for the 3-1 victory over Blues, but head coach Lee Johnson may opt to recall Eros Pisano.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 26%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have lost their last five league matches against the Robins, last avoiding defeat in March 2012.
  • Bristol City have never lost against Middlesbrough at the Riverside in all competitions (W3 D3) with their last defeat coming at Ayresome Park in March 1995.
  • In fact, Bristol City are the only team Middlesbrough have played more than once at Riverside without ever winning against and one of just four overall (along with Plymouth Argyle, Sporting Lisbon and Stuttgart).
  • Tony Pulis last faced Bristol City in January 2016, winning an FA Cup third-round replay when he was manager of West Brom.
  • The Robins lost only one of their first 12 away matches in all competitions this season (W7 D4) - in their subsequent 12, they have won none, drawn five and lost seven.
  • Middlesbrough have won five of their last six league matches at the Riverside (L1), since a run of three games without a home victory and a goal (D1 L2).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC