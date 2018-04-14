Milton Keynes Dons v Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|40
|26
|8
|6
|81
|27
|54
|86
|2
|Blackburn
|41
|25
|11
|5
|75
|36
|39
|86
|3
|Shrewsbury
|41
|24
|10
|7
|55
|33
|22
|82
|4
|Rotherham
|41
|21
|6
|14
|68
|51
|17
|69
|5
|Plymouth
|40
|18
|9
|13
|53
|48
|5
|63
|6
|Charlton
|41
|17
|11
|13
|54
|49
|5
|62
|7
|Portsmouth
|41
|19
|5
|17
|54
|51
|3
|62
|8
|Peterborough
|41
|16
|13
|12
|64
|51
|13
|61
|9
|Scunthorpe
|41
|15
|16
|10
|58
|49
|9
|61
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|16
|7
|18
|57
|61
|-4
|55
|11
|Fleetwood
|42
|15
|9
|18
|56
|60
|-4
|54
|12
|Bradford
|40
|16
|6
|18
|49
|61
|-12
|54
|13
|Blackpool
|42
|13
|14
|15
|54
|52
|2
|53
|14
|Southend
|41
|14
|11
|16
|49
|60
|-11
|53
|15
|Gillingham
|41
|12
|15
|14
|43
|47
|-4
|51
|16
|Doncaster
|39
|12
|14
|13
|47
|45
|2
|50
|17
|Walsall
|41
|12
|12
|17
|49
|59
|-10
|48
|18
|Oxford Utd
|41
|12
|11
|18
|55
|62
|-7
|47
|19
|Wimbledon
|41
|12
|10
|19
|39
|51
|-12
|46
|20
|Oldham
|40
|11
|12
|17
|53
|67
|-14
|45
|21
|Rochdale
|40
|9
|15
|16
|44
|53
|-9
|42
|22
|MK Dons
|41
|10
|12
|19
|41
|59
|-18
|42
|23
|Northampton
|42
|10
|10
|22
|36
|72
|-36
|40
|24
|Bury
|41
|7
|9
|25
|32
|62
|-30
|30
