Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Charlton Athletic v Scunthorpe United
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 34Dijksteel
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 17AriboSubstituted forMavididiat 76'minutes
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 27ZyroSubstituted forMagennisat 53'minutes
- 12Reeves
- 11KaikaiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 54'minutes
- 8Ajose
Substitutes
- 3Kashi
- 9Magennis
- 13Phillips
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 15Konsa
- 16Mavididi
- 26Lennon
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2Clarke
- 5Wallace
- 23McArdle
- 3Townsend
- 24Yates
- 19HolmesSubstituted forMcGeehanat 76'minutes
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 9ToneySubstituted forNovakat 69'minutes
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forVermijlat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bishop
- 14Hopper
- 17Novak
- 18Vermijl
- 21Burgess
- 26McGeehan
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 11,877
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Marnick Vermijl.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Marnick Vermijl (Scunthorpe United).
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Marnick Vermijl replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron McGeehan replaces Duane Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Stephy Mavididi replaces Joe Aribo.
Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).
Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Ivan Toney.
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).
(Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
