Match ends, Oxford United 2, Southend United 0.
Oxford United v Southend United
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 19Kane
- 16DickieBooked at 16mins
- 30Mousinho
- 21Ferreira da Silva
- 17HenrySubstituted forMehmetiat 90+1'minutes
- 8LedsonBooked at 53mins
- 11Brannagan
- 27MowattBooked at 77minsSubstituted forNelsonat 79'minutes
- 9ThomasSubstituted forvan Kesselat 87'minutes
- 20Obika
Substitutes
- 5Nelson
- 6Martin
- 13Shearer
- 28Mehmeti
- 35Carroll
- 36Napa
- 39van Kessel
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 48White
- 6TurnerSubstituted forFerdinandat 28'minutes
- 3CokerSubstituted forBwomonoat 25'minutes
- 16Yearwood
- 11McLaughlin
- 8Timlin
- 4Wordsworth
- 7KightlySubstituted forHarrisonat 65'minutes
- 10Cox
Substitutes
- 5Ferdinand
- 13Bishop
- 19Ladapo
- 21Harrison
- 31Robinson
- 42Bwomono
- 44Wright
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 7,332
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 2, Southend United 0.
John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Attempt saved. Shayon Harrison (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Agon Mehmeti (Oxford United).
Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Agon Mehmeti replaces James Henry.
Attempt missed. Dru Yearwood (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Stephen McLaughlin.
Attempt blocked. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Gino van Kessel replaces Wes Thomas.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Robert Dickie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Anton Ferdinand.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Nelson (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Curtis Nelson replaces Alex Mowatt.
Booking
Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (Oxford United).
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
James Henry (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
Attempt saved. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Michael Kightly.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).
Match report to follow.