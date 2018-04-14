League One
Oxford Utd2Southend0

Oxford United v Southend United

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 19Kane
  • 16DickieBooked at 16mins
  • 30Mousinho
  • 21Ferreira da Silva
  • 17HenrySubstituted forMehmetiat 90+1'minutes
  • 8LedsonBooked at 53mins
  • 11Brannagan
  • 27MowattBooked at 77minsSubstituted forNelsonat 79'minutes
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forvan Kesselat 87'minutes
  • 20Obika

Substitutes

  • 5Nelson
  • 6Martin
  • 13Shearer
  • 28Mehmeti
  • 35Carroll
  • 36Napa
  • 39van Kessel

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 48White
  • 6TurnerSubstituted forFerdinandat 28'minutes
  • 3CokerSubstituted forBwomonoat 25'minutes
  • 16Yearwood
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 8Timlin
  • 4Wordsworth
  • 7KightlySubstituted forHarrisonat 65'minutes
  • 10Cox

Substitutes

  • 5Ferdinand
  • 13Bishop
  • 19Ladapo
  • 21Harrison
  • 31Robinson
  • 42Bwomono
  • 44Wright
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
7,332

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 2, Southend United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 2, Southend United 0.

John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).

Attempt saved. Shayon Harrison (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Agon Mehmeti (Oxford United).

Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Agon Mehmeti replaces James Henry.

Attempt missed. Dru Yearwood (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Stephen McLaughlin.

Attempt blocked. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Gino van Kessel replaces Wes Thomas.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Robert Dickie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United).

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Anton Ferdinand.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Mark Oxley.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Curtis Nelson (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Curtis Nelson replaces Alex Mowatt.

Booking

Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Alex Mowatt (Oxford United).

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

James Henry (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).

Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.

Attempt saved. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Michael Kightly.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan41269681275487
2Blackburn422512576373987
3Shrewsbury412410755332282
4Rotherham422171468511770
5Scunthorpe4216161059491064
6Plymouth411810135348564
7Portsmouth42196175451363
8Charlton421711145450462
9Peterborough4216131364521261
10Blackpool431414155653356
11Bristol Rovers42168185862-456
12Fleetwood43159195762-554
13Bradford40166184961-1254
14Doncaster401314134946353
15Southend421411174962-1353
16Gillingham421216144448-452
17Oxford Utd421311185762-550
18Wimbledon421310194253-1149
19Walsall421212185162-1148
20Oldham411113175468-1446
21Rochdale411015164553-845
22Northampton431110223974-3543
23MK Dons421012204261-1942
24Bury4279263465-3130
View full League One table

Top Stories