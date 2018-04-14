League One
Walsall15:00Wimbledon
Venue: Banks's Stadium

Walsall v AFC Wimbledon

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan40268681275486
2Blackburn412511575363986
3Shrewsbury412410755332282
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton411711135449562
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Fleetwood42159185660-454
12Bradford40166184961-1254
13Blackpool421314155452253
14Southend411411164960-1153
15Gillingham411215144347-451
16Doncaster391214134745250
17Walsall411212174959-1048
18Oxford Utd411211185562-747
19Wimbledon411210193951-1246
20Oldham401112175367-1445
21Rochdale40915164453-942
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton421010223672-3640
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

Top Stories