Peterborough United 0-1 Rochdale
Skipper Ian Henderson boosted 10-man Rochdale's hopes of avoiding relegation with the only goal of a vital victory at Peterborough.
But he will miss much of the remainder of the season after seeing red at London Road.
Henderson struck for the fourth time in five games when pouncing from a tight angle in the 16th minute after Calvin Andrew was denied by Posh keeper Conor O'Malley.
But the captain's 20th goal of the campaign was followed by his second sending off as he was dismissed seven minutes after the break for a shocking challenge on Gwion Edwards.
The hosts dominated the remainder of the contest but they couldn't find a way past Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis as their play-off hopes were dealt another blow.
Captain Jack Baldwin saw two headers saved before Edwards' diving header was also parried by the Dale number one.
Edwards did later succeed in putting the ball in the net but his 72nd minute tap-in was ruled out for offside and substitute Danny Lloyd saw a last-gasp looping header tipped over.
Rochdale actually went closest to scoring again when Andrew headed a corner against the bar.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 2Shephard
- 6Baldwin
- 3Hughes
- 32FreestoneSubstituted forWardat 55'minutes
- 37Cooper
- 8Forrester
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forKanuat 83'minutes
- 14Marriott
- 16MoriasSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bond
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 15Ward
- 19Kanu
- 20Doughty
- 21Anderson
- 42Grant
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 4McNulty
- 6McGahey
- 32KitchingBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNtlheat 61'minutes
- 21Delaney
- 40HendersonBooked at 53mins
- 14RathboneSubstituted forWisemanat 60'minutes
- 10CampsBooked at 36minsSubstituted forThompsonat 67'minutes
- 16Done
- 9AndrewBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Humphrys
- 12Wiseman
- 15Thompson
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 5,496
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Rochdale 1.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Calvin Andrew.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Calvin Andrew.
Attempt saved. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Attempt saved. George Cooper (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Idris Kanu replaces Gwion Edwards.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United).
Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) hits the bar with a header from very close range following a corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Conor O'Malley.
Attempt saved. Joe Thompson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Wiseman (Rochdale).
Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Danny Lloyd replaces Junior Morias.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.