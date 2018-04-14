Peterborough United 0-1 Rochdale

Skipper Ian Henderson boosted 10-man Rochdale's hopes of avoiding relegation with the only goal of a vital victory at Peterborough.

But he will miss much of the remainder of the season after seeing red at London Road.

Henderson struck for the fourth time in five games when pouncing from a tight angle in the 16th minute after Calvin Andrew was denied by Posh keeper Conor O'Malley.

But the captain's 20th goal of the campaign was followed by his second sending off as he was dismissed seven minutes after the break for a shocking challenge on Gwion Edwards.

The hosts dominated the remainder of the contest but they couldn't find a way past Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis as their play-off hopes were dealt another blow.

Captain Jack Baldwin saw two headers saved before Edwards' diving header was also parried by the Dale number one.

Edwards did later succeed in putting the ball in the net but his 72nd minute tap-in was ruled out for offside and substitute Danny Lloyd saw a last-gasp looping header tipped over.

Rochdale actually went closest to scoring again when Andrew headed a corner against the bar.

