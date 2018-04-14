Blackpool 2-1 Fleetwood Town

Armand Gnanduillet struck a stoppage-time winner as Blackpool scored two goals in the final six minutes to beat Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood 2-1.

After a competitive opening, the Seasiders came within inches of taking the lead in the 25th minute as Jay Spearing's 25-yard shot struck the right-hand upright.

Fleetwood had an opportunity on the counter after an hour when Blackpool goalkeeper Joe Lumley came out of his area but was rounded by Wes Burns, who spurned the chance to shoot when presented with an open goal.

It was the Cod Army who took the lead after 75 minutes when Colin Daniel misjudged a long ball and Burns' effort was deflected in after Jordy Hiwula's shot came back off a post.

Blackpool grabbed their equaliser in superb fashion with two minutes remaining when the ball dropped for Viv Solomon-Otabor and he smashed a volley into the top corner from 12 yards.

And the dramatic winner came in the fourth minute of time added on as Gnanduillet powered a header in from six yards from Dolly Menga's cross.

Report supplied by Press Association.