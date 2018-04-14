League One
Blackpool 2-1 Fleetwood Town

Armand Gnanduillet struck a stoppage-time winner as Blackpool scored two goals in the final six minutes to beat Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood 2-1.

After a competitive opening, the Seasiders came within inches of taking the lead in the 25th minute as Jay Spearing's 25-yard shot struck the right-hand upright.

Fleetwood had an opportunity on the counter after an hour when Blackpool goalkeeper Joe Lumley came out of his area but was rounded by Wes Burns, who spurned the chance to shoot when presented with an open goal.

It was the Cod Army who took the lead after 75 minutes when Colin Daniel misjudged a long ball and Burns' effort was deflected in after Jordy Hiwula's shot came back off a post.

Blackpool grabbed their equaliser in superb fashion with two minutes remaining when the ball dropped for Viv Solomon-Otabor and he smashed a volley into the top corner from 12 yards.

And the dramatic winner came in the fourth minute of time added on as Gnanduillet powered a header in from six yards from Dolly Menga's cross.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 20Turton
  • 16Tilt
  • 5Robertson
  • 23Daniel
  • 14Ryan
  • 44Spearing
  • 30DelfounesoSubstituted forMengaat 82'minutes
  • 15LongstaffSubstituted forCullenat 79'minutes
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 7VassellSubstituted forGnanduilletat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Aimson
  • 9Cullen
  • 11Gnanduillet
  • 21Menga
  • 22Agyei
  • 24Cooke
  • 37Mafoumbi

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 6Pond
  • 5EasthamBooked at 68mins
  • 19JonesBooked at 35mins
  • 2CoyleBooked at 59mins
  • 16Diagouraga
  • 28SowerbySubstituted forBurnsat 58'minutes
  • 8Dempsey
  • 22Hunter
  • 10McAlenySubstituted forGrantat 68'minutes
  • 17MaddenSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 9Burns
  • 11Grant
  • 18Glendon
  • 27Biggins
  • 29Sheron
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
7,371

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 2, Fleetwood Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 2, Fleetwood Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 2, Fleetwood Town 1. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dolly Menga with a cross.

Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jimmy Ryan.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).

Gethin Jones (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt blocked. Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 1, Fleetwood Town 1. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Curtis Tilt.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Dolly Menga replaces Nathan Delfouneso.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Kyle Vassell.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Cullen replaces Sean Longstaff.

Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 0, Fleetwood Town 1. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Joe Lumley.

Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Paddy Madden.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Conor McAleny.

Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Wes Burns replaces Jack Sowerby.

Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

