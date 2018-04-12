League Two
Newport15:00Swindon
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Swindon Town

Mark O'Brien of Newport County
Mark O'Brien joined Newport County after his contract with Luton Town was terminated by mutual consent

Newport County welcome play-off chasing Swindon Town to Rodney Parade as they search a first win in five games.

Mark O'Brien has been ruled out as well as long-term absentees Shawn McCoulsky and Joss Labadie, whilst strikers Paul Hayes and Marlon Jackson are doubts.

Swindon Town boss Phil Brown will hope that captain Olly Lancashire will be included as he returns to fitness.

The Robins currently sit one point behind sixth-place Coventry City whilst the Exiles are in 13th place.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th April 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield13:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00ExeterExeter City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00BarnetBarnet
  • LutonLuton Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington40265967402783
2Luton422311887434480
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter412261357471072
5Notts County4219131063441970
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry411981451401165
8Mansfield4216161061481364
9Swindon42197166362164
10Carlisle421613135750761
11Colchester421613135146561
12Crawley42169175359-657
13Newport401315124951-254
14Cambridge411412154455-1154
15Stevenage421313165658-252
16Cheltenham421312176260251
17Crewe42145235670-1447
18Yeovil401210185564-946
19Port Vale421013194659-1343
20Morecambe41916164053-1343
21Grimsby421011213463-2941
22Forest Green41117234870-2240
23Barnet4299243863-2536
24Chesterfield4098234371-2835
View full League Two table

Top Stories