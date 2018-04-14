League Two
Crawley1Coventry2

Crawley Town v Coventry City

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 15Yorwerth
  • 6Connolly
  • 20TajbakhshBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDohertyat 61'minutes
  • 21Bulman
  • 4PayneSubstituted forRobertsat 78'minutes
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 8Smith
  • 9Ahearne-Grant
  • 23VerheydtSubstituted forCamaraat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Doherty
  • 5McNerney
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Mersin
  • 25Randall
  • 27Sanoh
  • 28Camara

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 4WillisSubstituted forDaviesat 82'minutes
  • 5McDonald
  • 24Haynes
  • 6Kelly
  • 8DoyleBooked at 64mins
  • 18Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forBiamouat 67'minutes
  • 30BaylissSubstituted forReidat 57'minutes
  • 10McNulty
  • 38Ponticelli

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 9Biamou
  • 12Davies
  • 13O'Brien
  • 26Shipley
  • 27Barrett
  • 32Reid
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
3,294

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Coventry City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Coventry City 2.

Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).

Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Davies (Coventry City).

Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Grimmer (Coventry City).

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Josh Doherty.

Attempt saved. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Tom Davies replaces Jordan Willis because of an injury.

Delay in match Jordan Willis (Coventry City) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Josh Payne.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 1, Coventry City 2. Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxime Biamou.

Attempt saved. Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).

Booking

Michael Doyle (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Josh Doherty replaces Aryan Taj.

Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Panutche Camara replaces Thomas Verheydt.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
