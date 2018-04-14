Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Coventry City 2.
Crawley Town v Coventry City
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 15Yorwerth
- 6Connolly
- 20TajbakhshBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDohertyat 61'minutes
- 21Bulman
- 4PayneSubstituted forRobertsat 78'minutes
- 7Boldewijn
- 8Smith
- 9Ahearne-Grant
- 23VerheydtSubstituted forCamaraat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 5McNerney
- 11Roberts
- 12Mersin
- 25Randall
- 27Sanoh
- 28Camara
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4WillisSubstituted forDaviesat 82'minutes
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 6Kelly
- 8DoyleBooked at 64mins
- 18Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forBiamouat 67'minutes
- 30BaylissSubstituted forReidat 57'minutes
- 10McNulty
- 38Ponticelli
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 9Biamou
- 12Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 26Shipley
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 3,294
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Coventry City 2.
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Davies (Coventry City).
Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Grimmer (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Josh Doherty.
Attempt saved. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Tom Davies replaces Jordan Willis because of an injury.
Delay in match Jordan Willis (Coventry City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Josh Payne.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Coventry City 2. Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxime Biamou.
Attempt saved. Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).
Booking
Michael Doyle (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Josh Doherty replaces Aryan Taj.
Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Panutche Camara replaces Thomas Verheydt.
