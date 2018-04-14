League Two
Luton3Crewe1

Luton Town v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 7Stacey
  • 16Rea
  • 44Sheehan
  • 3Potts
  • 8Lee
  • 4McCormackBooked at 31mins
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 19Collins
  • 9HyltonBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMullinsat 85'minutes
  • 38LeeSubstituted forCornickat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2Justin
  • 5Mullins
  • 14Cornick
  • 15Jervis
  • 20Downes
  • 22Gambin

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Ng
  • 5Ray
  • 12NolanBooked at 88mins
  • 18Pickering
  • 8Jones
  • 30GreenBooked at 41minsSubstituted forDagnallat 77'minutes
  • 15Wintle
  • 20KirkSubstituted forAinleyat 57'minutes
  • 10Bowery
  • 32MillerSubstituted forPorterat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Walker
  • 7Porter
  • 9Dagnall
  • 13Richards
  • 14Ainley
  • 16Lowery
  • 42Sterry
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
9,202

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 1.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Alan McCormack.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

Attempt blocked. George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Harry Cornick (Luton Town).

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alan McCormack (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Johnny Mullins replaces Danny Hylton.

Attempt saved. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Glen Rea.

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Garratt.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Paul Green.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by George Ray.

Attempt blocked. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George Ray (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Elliot Lee.

Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).

Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Charlie Kirk.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Porter replaces Shaun Miller.

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 1. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Sheehan with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
View full League Two table

Top Stories