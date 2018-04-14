Match ends, Luton Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Luton Town v Crewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Luton
- 36Shea
- 7Stacey
- 16Rea
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 8Lee
- 4McCormackBooked at 31mins
- 17Mpanzu
- 19Collins
- 9HyltonBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMullinsat 85'minutes
- 38LeeSubstituted forCornickat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2Justin
- 5Mullins
- 14Cornick
- 15Jervis
- 20Downes
- 22Gambin
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 5Ray
- 12NolanBooked at 88mins
- 18Pickering
- 8Jones
- 30GreenBooked at 41minsSubstituted forDagnallat 77'minutes
- 15Wintle
- 20KirkSubstituted forAinleyat 57'minutes
- 10Bowery
- 32MillerSubstituted forPorterat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Walker
- 7Porter
- 9Dagnall
- 13Richards
- 14Ainley
- 16Lowery
- 42Sterry
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 9,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Alan McCormack.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Attempt blocked. George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Harry Cornick (Luton Town).
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan McCormack (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Johnny Mullins replaces Danny Hylton.
Attempt saved. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Glen Rea.
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Garratt.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Paul Green.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by George Ray.
Attempt blocked. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Ray (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Elliot Lee.
Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).
Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Charlie Kirk.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Porter replaces Shaun Miller.
Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 1. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Sheehan with a cross.
