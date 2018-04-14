Accrington Stanley 1-1 Exeter City

Accrington are still three points clear at the top of League two with two games in hand on second-placed Luton Town

League Two leaders Accrington missed the chance to gain promotion after being held by fourth-placed Exeter.

Jayden Stockley put Exeter ahead with his 20th goal of the season as he reacted quickest after Matt Jay's shot was saved by Aaron Chapman.

Chapman made a great save from Jay before Kayden Jackson levelled from 18 yards after chasing a long ball.

Stanley laid siege to the Exeter goal in the second half but could not find a way past goalkeeper Christy Pym.