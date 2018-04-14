League Two
Accrington1Exeter1

Accrington Stanley 1-1 Exeter City

Accrington v Exeter City
Accrington are still three points clear at the top of League two with two games in hand on second-placed Luton Town

League Two leaders Accrington missed the chance to gain promotion after being held by fourth-placed Exeter.

Jayden Stockley put Exeter ahead with his 20th goal of the season as he reacted quickest after Matt Jay's shot was saved by Aaron Chapman.

Chapman made a great save from Jay before Kayden Jackson levelled from 18 yards after chasing a long ball.

Stanley laid siege to the Exeter goal in the second half but could not find a way past goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 26Johnson
  • 3Hughes
  • 2Dunne
  • 4DonacienSubstituted forRichards-Evertonat 68'minutes
  • 7Clark
  • 8Brown
  • 28ConneelyBooked at 80mins
  • 11McConville
  • 29Kee
  • 10Jackson

Substitutes

  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 6Nolan
  • 9Zanzala
  • 12Williams
  • 16Maxted
  • 17Esteves Sousa
  • 32Rodgers

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 22Wilson
  • 2Sweeney
  • 38Storey
  • 21MoxeySubstituted forCrollat 71'minutes
  • 4James
  • 6Tillson
  • 44Boateng
  • 20JaySubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes
  • 11Stockley
  • 25Taylor

Substitutes

  • 5Archibald-Henville
  • 12Jones
  • 14Brunt
  • 18Seaborne
  • 23Croll
  • 28Edwards
  • 33Loft
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
3,135

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home13
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 1.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Croll.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Croll (Exeter City).

Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Croll.

Booking

Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).

Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Matt Jay.

Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Luke Croll replaces Dean Moxey because of an injury.

Delay in match (Exeter City).

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Ben Richards-Everton replaces Janoi Donacien because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt missed. Jordan Storey (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.

Attempt saved. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jordan Storey (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.

Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hiram Boateng (Exeter City).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.

Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
View full League Two table

Top Stories