Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 1.
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Exeter City
League Two leaders Accrington missed the chance to gain promotion after being held by fourth-placed Exeter.
Jayden Stockley put Exeter ahead with his 20th goal of the season as he reacted quickest after Matt Jay's shot was saved by Aaron Chapman.
Chapman made a great save from Jay before Kayden Jackson levelled from 18 yards after chasing a long ball.
Stanley laid siege to the Exeter goal in the second half but could not find a way past goalkeeper Christy Pym.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 26Johnson
- 3Hughes
- 2Dunne
- 4DonacienSubstituted forRichards-Evertonat 68'minutes
- 7Clark
- 8Brown
- 28ConneelyBooked at 80mins
- 11McConville
- 29Kee
- 10Jackson
Substitutes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 6Nolan
- 9Zanzala
- 12Williams
- 16Maxted
- 17Esteves Sousa
- 32Rodgers
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 22Wilson
- 2Sweeney
- 38Storey
- 21MoxeySubstituted forCrollat 71'minutes
- 4James
- 6Tillson
- 44Boateng
- 20JaySubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes
- 11Stockley
- 25Taylor
Substitutes
- 5Archibald-Henville
- 12Jones
- 14Brunt
- 18Seaborne
- 23Croll
- 28Edwards
- 33Loft
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 3,135
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home13
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 1.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Croll.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jordan Storey.
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Croll (Exeter City).
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Croll.
Booking
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Matt Jay.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Luke Croll replaces Dean Moxey because of an injury.
Delay in match (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Ben Richards-Everton replaces Janoi Donacien because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Jordan Storey (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordan Storey (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Exeter City).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jordan Storey.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.