League Two
Port Vale1Lincoln City0

Port Vale v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 12Hornby
  • 21Gibbons
  • 33Howkins
  • 24Smith
  • 5DavisBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRaglanat 43'minutes
  • 10Worrall
  • 6KayBooked at 84mins
  • 32Tonge
  • 34Hannant
  • 9PopeSubstituted forBarnettat 90+4'minutes
  • 15ForresterSubstituted forWhitfieldat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Howe
  • 4Raglan
  • 14Barnett
  • 19Turner
  • 23Boot
  • 31Whitfield
  • 35Middleton

Lincoln City

  • 22Allsop
  • 23EardleyBooked at 85mins
  • 5WaterfallBooked at 20mins
  • 16Bostwick
  • 3Habergham
  • 19FrecklingtonSubstituted forWilliamsat 70'minutes
  • 30Woodyard
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 10Green
  • 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 66'minutes
  • 24RoweSubstituted forAndersonat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 6Wharton
  • 7Pett
  • 8Palmer
  • 14Williams
  • 15Wilson
  • 26Anderson
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
5,580

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sam Habergham.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Tyrone Barnett replaces Tom Pope.

Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).

Ryan Allsop (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.

Foul by Michael Tonge (Port Vale).

Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.

Booking

Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).

Booking

Antony Kay (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Antony Kay (Port Vale).

Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Sam Hornby.

Attempt saved. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by James Gibbons.

Foul by Kyle Howkins (Port Vale).

Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Jordan Williams replaces Lee Frecklington.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sam Habergham.

Attempt missed. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0. Antony Kay (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Worrall following a set piece situation.

Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).

Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Whitfield replaces Anton Forrester.

Foul by James Gibbons (Port Vale).

Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
