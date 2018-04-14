Match ends, Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0.
Port Vale v Lincoln City
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 12Hornby
- 21Gibbons
- 33Howkins
- 24Smith
- 5DavisBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRaglanat 43'minutes
- 10Worrall
- 6KayBooked at 84mins
- 32Tonge
- 34Hannant
- 9PopeSubstituted forBarnettat 90+4'minutes
- 15ForresterSubstituted forWhitfieldat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Howe
- 4Raglan
- 14Barnett
- 19Turner
- 23Boot
- 31Whitfield
- 35Middleton
Lincoln City
- 22Allsop
- 23EardleyBooked at 85mins
- 5WaterfallBooked at 20mins
- 16Bostwick
- 3Habergham
- 19FrecklingtonSubstituted forWilliamsat 70'minutes
- 30Woodyard
- 4Whitehouse
- 10Green
- 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 66'minutes
- 24RoweSubstituted forAndersonat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 6Wharton
- 7Pett
- 8Palmer
- 14Williams
- 15Wilson
- 26Anderson
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 5,580
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Tyrone Barnett replaces Tom Pope.
Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).
Ryan Allsop (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.
Foul by Michael Tonge (Port Vale).
Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Booking
Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
Booking
Antony Kay (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antony Kay (Port Vale).
Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Sam Hornby.
Attempt saved. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by James Gibbons.
Foul by Kyle Howkins (Port Vale).
Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jordan Williams replaces Lee Frecklington.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Attempt missed. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 1, Lincoln City 0. Antony Kay (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Worrall following a set piece situation.
Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).
Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Whitfield replaces Anton Forrester.
Foul by James Gibbons (Port Vale).
Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
