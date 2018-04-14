Chesterfield 0-1 Mansfield Town

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1.
Chesterfield's League Two survival hopes were hanging by a thread after rivals Mansfield revived their play-off aspirations with a win at the Proact Stadium.
Mansfield's first victory in 10 games was secured midway through the second half when Mal Benning cut inside and scored with a low shot and although Chesterfield pressed, they could not break through a determined defence.
The visitors had the first chance when Benning's dipping shot came out to Alfie Potter, who fired over from 12 yards, and they should have scored in the 19th minute when Benning picked out Danny Rose but from 10 yards he hit the legs of Aaron Ramsdale.
Chesterfield did not threaten until the closing stages of the first half when Kristian Dennis cut in from the left and forced Conrad Logan into a diving save.
The game was evenly poised in the second half but Benning had caused problems all afternoon and in the 67th minute he got behind Chesterfield on the left and found the bottom corner with a shot from 15 yards.
Chesterfield almost equalised in the 79th minute when a Louis Dodds shot deflected off Dennis and went just wide and Jak McCourt had a shot charged down but Mansfield held on for a deserved win.
Chesterfield
- 1Ramsdale
- 22Talbot
- 20Maguire
- 6Evatt
- 17Smith
- 44BrownBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDoddsat 69'minutes
- 28WeirBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMcCourtat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 25Reed
- 24Kellett
- 41HinesSubstituted forO'Gradyat 59'minutes
- 9DennisBooked at 45mins
- 10O'Grady
- 12Anyon
- 15Rowley
- 19Dodds
- 26McCourt
- 27Barry
- 35Nelson
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 16WhiteSubstituted forBennettat 32'minutes
- 6Diamond
- 5Pearce
- 3Benning
- 17Potter
- 7MacDonaldBooked at 61mins
- 8MellisSubstituted forHamiltonat 53'minutes
- 11Atkinson
- 32Rose
- 23HemmingsBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKingat 85'minutes
- 2Bennett
- 9Angol
- 12Olejnik
- 19Hunt
- 22Hamilton
- 25King
- 26Byrom
- Darren Drysdale
- 7,967
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Home12
- Away8
- Home3
- Away4
- Home4
- Away2
- Home12
- Away14
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1.
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Andy Kellett (Chesterfield).
Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).
Adam King (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Andy Kellett (Chesterfield).
CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).
Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Adam King replaces Kane Hemmings.
Attempt saved. Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield).
Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Louis Dodds (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Attempt blocked. Alfie Potter (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jak McCourt replaces Robbie Weir.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Ian Evatt.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Chesterfield. Louis Dodds replaces Jacob Brown.
Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town).
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.