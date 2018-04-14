League Two
Chesterfield0Mansfield1

Chesterfield 0-1 Mansfield Town

Chesterfield's League Two survival hopes were hanging by a thread after rivals Mansfield revived their play-off aspirations with a win at the Proact Stadium.

Mansfield's first victory in 10 games was secured midway through the second half when Mal Benning cut inside and scored with a low shot and although Chesterfield pressed, they could not break through a determined defence.

The visitors had the first chance when Benning's dipping shot came out to Alfie Potter, who fired over from 12 yards, and they should have scored in the 19th minute when Benning picked out Danny Rose but from 10 yards he hit the legs of Aaron Ramsdale.

Chesterfield did not threaten until the closing stages of the first half when Kristian Dennis cut in from the left and forced Conrad Logan into a diving save.

The game was evenly poised in the second half but Benning had caused problems all afternoon and in the 67th minute he got behind Chesterfield on the left and found the bottom corner with a shot from 15 yards.

Chesterfield almost equalised in the 79th minute when a Louis Dodds shot deflected off Dennis and went just wide and Jak McCourt had a shot charged down but Mansfield held on for a deserved win.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 22Talbot
  • 20Maguire
  • 6Evatt
  • 17Smith
  • 44BrownBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDoddsat 69'minutes
  • 28WeirBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMcCourtat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 25Reed
  • 24Kellett
  • 41HinesSubstituted forO'Gradyat 59'minutes
  • 9DennisBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 10O'Grady
  • 12Anyon
  • 15Rowley
  • 19Dodds
  • 26McCourt
  • 27Barry
  • 35Nelson

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 16WhiteSubstituted forBennettat 32'minutes
  • 6Diamond
  • 5Pearce
  • 3Benning
  • 17Potter
  • 7MacDonaldBooked at 61mins
  • 8MellisSubstituted forHamiltonat 53'minutes
  • 11Atkinson
  • 32Rose
  • 23HemmingsBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKingat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 9Angol
  • 12Olejnik
  • 19Hunt
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25King
  • 26Byrom
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
7,967

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1.

Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).

Foul by Andy Kellett (Chesterfield).

Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).

Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).

Adam King (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town).

Foul by Andy Kellett (Chesterfield).

CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).

Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Adam King replaces Kane Hemmings.

Attempt saved. Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).

Booking

Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield).

Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Louis Dodds (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

Attempt blocked. Alfie Potter (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Jak McCourt replaces Robbie Weir.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Ian Evatt.

Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Louis Dodds replaces Jacob Brown.

Booking

Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town).

Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
