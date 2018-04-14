Match ends, Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2.
Grimsby Town v Barnet
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 31Hall-Johnson
- 5ClarkeBooked at 45mins
- 6Collins
- 23Fox
- 25Woolford
- 8Rose
- 19Summerfield
- 27DembeleSubstituted forCliftonat 66'minutes
- 17CardwellSubstituted forJacksonat 74'minutes
- 9HooperSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 10McSheffrey
- 14Osborne
- 15Clifton
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 30Killip
- 39Jackson
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 2Brindley
- 26SweeneyBooked at 90mins
- 6NelsonBooked at 42mins
- 13Tutonda
- 23NichollsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 59'minutes
- 7Watson
- 8WestonBooked at 16mins
- 17KyeiSubstituted forCloughat 35'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11CoulthirstBooked at 71mins
- 9Akinde
Substitutes
- 4Clough
- 12Taylor
- 18Fonguck
- 19Shomotun
- 25Akpa Akpro
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- 32Payne
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 5,416
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2.
Attempt missed. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Booking
Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dan Sweeney (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dan Sweeney (Barnet).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town).
Booking
Charlie Clough (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Clough (Barnet).
Simeon Jackson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan Sweeney (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town).
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Grimsby Town. Simeon Jackson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Richard Brindley (Barnet) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Barnet 2. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Gary McSheffrey replaces JJ Hooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Simeon Jackson replaces Harry Cardwell.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).
Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Richard Brindley (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton replaces Siriki Dembele.
Foul by Charlie Clough (Barnet).
Match report to follow.