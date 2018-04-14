League Two
Grimsby2Barnet2

Grimsby Town v Barnet

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 31Hall-Johnson
  • 5ClarkeBooked at 45mins
  • 6Collins
  • 23Fox
  • 25Woolford
  • 8Rose
  • 19Summerfield
  • 27DembeleSubstituted forCliftonat 66'minutes
  • 17CardwellSubstituted forJacksonat 74'minutes
  • 9HooperSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 10McSheffrey
  • 14Osborne
  • 15Clifton
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 30Killip
  • 39Jackson

Barnet

  • 21Ross
  • 2Brindley
  • 26SweeneyBooked at 90mins
  • 6NelsonBooked at 42mins
  • 13Tutonda
  • 23NichollsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 59'minutes
  • 7Watson
  • 8WestonBooked at 16mins
  • 17KyeiSubstituted forCloughat 35'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11CoulthirstBooked at 71mins
  • 9Akinde

Substitutes

  • 4Clough
  • 12Taylor
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Shomotun
  • 25Akpa Akpro
  • 31McKenzie-Lyle
  • 32Payne
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
5,416

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2.

Attempt missed. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Booking

Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dan Sweeney (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dan Sweeney (Barnet).

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town).

Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).

Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town).

Booking

Charlie Clough (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Charlie Clough (Barnet).

Simeon Jackson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dan Sweeney (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town).

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Barnet 2. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Grimsby Town. Simeon Jackson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Richard Brindley (Barnet) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Barnet 2. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Gary McSheffrey replaces JJ Hooper.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Simeon Jackson replaces Harry Cardwell.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).

Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Richard Brindley (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton replaces Siriki Dembele.

Foul by Charlie Clough (Barnet).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
View full League Two table

