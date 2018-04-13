Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Manchester City's first defeat under Pep Guardiola came away to Tottenham in October 2016

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose will miss Saturday's game because of a calf injury.

The Englishman sustained the problem after playing 90 minutes against Stoke, though his absence is not expected to be lengthy.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho begins a two-game ban after accumulating 10 yellow cards.

Fit-again Sergio Aguero may return to the starting line-up, having featured as a substitute in the last two games.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Let's get this straight, Manchester City have been fantastic this season - unbelievable. They deserve all the accolades that should come their way for playing sensational football which has left some very good teams trailing miles behind.

"But - and there is very definitely a 'but' - to win only two trophies barely reflects the majesty of the football they have played.

"City - almost unplayable for much of the campaign - have now lost half of their last 10 games. If they lose at Wembley it will be their longest run of defeats in 12 seasons.

"So are Spurs good enough to extend that miserable run? They'll be very confident that they are."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It is not about one result that we are going to show that we are ready or not ready [to challenge for the title].

"We have already shown we are ready to compete. We need to be consistent during the whole season and be the best team like Manchester City are doing today. We need to show ourselves that we can compete."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think City would take a draw after the week they have had. That will delay the title party a little longer, but they are still going to win the league - it is just a matter of time.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost their last two games away to Tottenham, conceding six goals and scoring just once, although both of those matches were at White Hart Lane rather than Wembley.

City beat Spurs 4-1 in December but that is their only win in their last five league games against them (D1, L3).

Tottenham Hotspur

Since losing at the Etihad Stadium in December, Spurs are unbeaten in 14 league games (W11, D3). They last had a longer unbeaten run in the top flight in 1967 (20 games).

Victory would see Spurs become the eighth club to win 900 top-flight home matches.

Christian Eriksen has scored in three consecutive games in all competitions for Spurs for the first time, netting five goals in total.

Manchester City

City have lost back-to-back league games just once before under Pep Guardiola - against Chelsea and Leicester in December 2016.

They could win 28 top-flight matches in a single season for only the second time in their history - the previous occasion was marked by the famous 3-2 victory against QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

City need 12 points from their remaining six games to set a new record for Premier League points. The highest total to date is Chelsea's tally of 95 in 2004-05.

Guardiola's side have already won away to Chelsea and Arsenal this season. Only three clubs have claimed Premier League wins away to Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs in the same season - Coventry in 1993-94, Charlton in 2001-02 and Blackburn in 2002-03.

City could lose four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a similar run from April to August 2006.

Sergio Aguero, who has 199 goals for City, has scored 10 Premier League goals against Spurs, but he has not netted in his last five games against them.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.