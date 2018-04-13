Liverpool v Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah has scored 17 Premier League goals at Anfield this season

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defenders Nathaniel Clyne and Ragnar Klavan are set to miss out with injuries, but Roberto Firmino should feature despite a neck problem.

Mohamed Salah is fit after making his comeback from a groin issue in midweek, but Joel Matip, Emre Can, Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez are still sidelined.

Bournemouth will be without defender Adam Smith, who has a knee injury.

Junior Stanislas is out for the season following knee surgery, while Tyrone Mings remains out with a back issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "With respect to Bournemouth, their visit has not been Liverpool's main point of focus this week!

"Might that boost the chances of the Cherries getting a famous win that would take them past 40 points?

"Being so close with five games to go is a tremendous achievement, and it is a safe bet they will play Liverpool and all the other big guns again next season.

"Now that the Champions League quarter-final has been won and the draw done though, the Reds will be focussed on making it a whole year unbeaten at home in the Premier League.

"Oh yes, and with Liverpool at home on Grand National Day here's your clichéd tenuous link: The Dutchman (each way) - and Virgil van Dijk (or Georginio Wijnaldum) to score. A 20p double."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We've had a longer part of the week to prepare. Makes a big difference. We have enough time for a completely normal line-up. From now on if people think I won't do that because of Roma, it will make my life difficult. We have to do our job.

"We are full of adrenalin, it's positive the way we did it against Man City. It wasn't normal. Life is a series of challenges, and Bournemouth is next. People aren't talking about it. If I go out buying bread, people will say 'Roma, good draw!'. But it's Bournemouth next."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I think it is always important not to panic during disappointing runs.

"Moments when you are tested, people doubt whether it's style of play or philosophy; when people doubt that you have got to remain true to what you believe, what you know has brought you success before.

"I think players have responded again brilliantly in terms of their work ethic, attitude to their training which we have always spoke about.

"This is the highest importance which the players have delivered. We are pleased with the response but we know there is still work to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Cherries will come to Anfield and play an open game and I think that will suit Liverpool.

Eddie Howe's side are the comeback kings, but I don't see that happening again if they fall behind this weekend.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v comedian Elis James

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won three of their five previous Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1, L1), including a 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture in December.

Bournemouth have only won one of their 12 previous meetings with Liverpool in all competitions (D3, L8), winning 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium in December 2016.

There have been 19 goals scored in the five previous Premier League meetings between these sides, an average of 3.8 per game.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League home games (W11, D7), the longest current streak in the division, and the Reds' longest run since a 31-game sequence ended in 2009.

Mohamed Salah is one goal away from becoming the eighth different player to score at least 30 goals in a single Premier League season. He would also be the first African to do so.

The Egyptian has scored 17 Premier League goals this season at Anfield - the last Liverpool player to score more at home in a single campaign was Fernando Torres in 2007-08 with 21.

Roberto Firmino has had a hand in four goals in his last four Premier League games against Bournemouth (two goals and two assists), including a goal and an assist in the reverse fixture.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won a league-high 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League, including five from the last three in the competition.

The Cherries have only won two of their 17 away games against 'big six' opponents in the Premier League (D2, L13), with both victories coming at Chelsea.

They have drawn six of their last 10 away games in the Premier League, winning just once in that run and losing three times.

Joshua King has scored in his last two Premier League games for Bournemouth. He last netted in three in a row in March 2017.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 9% Probability of home win: 87% Probability of away win: 4%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.