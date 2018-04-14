National League
Maidstone United1Fylde0

Maidstone United v AFC Fylde

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 22De Havilland
  • 5WynterBooked at 45mins
  • 8Lewis
  • 2Hare
  • 3Finney
  • 13Anderson
  • 35CokerSubstituted forLuerat 87'minutes
  • 37PhillipsSubstituted forReasonat 80'minutes
  • 19Turgott
  • 7LozaSubstituted forWraightat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Prestedge
  • 10Paxman
  • 11Wraight
  • 14Reason
  • 36Luer

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 5TunnicliffeBooked at 70mins
  • 7HardySubstituted forBlinkhornat 67'minutes
  • 22Burke
  • 15GrandSubstituted forLawlorat 29'minutes
  • 6Bond
  • 2Montrose
  • 18Smith
  • 9RoweSubstituted forTasdemirat 72'minutes
  • 11Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 27Jones
  • 30Lawlor
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
2,254

Live Text

Match ends, Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Greg Luer replaces Andre Coker.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Jamar Loza.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jai Reason replaces Michael Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Danny L. Rowe.

Booking

Jordan Tunnicliffe (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Matthew Blinkhorn replaces James Hardy.

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.

Booking

Alex Wynter (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jake Lawlor replaces Simon Grand.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0. Blair Turgott (Maidstone United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151058431572
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243974-3534
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
