Match ends, Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.
Maidstone United v AFC Fylde
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 22De Havilland
- 5WynterBooked at 45mins
- 8Lewis
- 2Hare
- 3Finney
- 13Anderson
- 35CokerSubstituted forLuerat 87'minutes
- 37PhillipsSubstituted forReasonat 80'minutes
- 19Turgott
- 7LozaSubstituted forWraightat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Prestedge
- 10Paxman
- 11Wraight
- 14Reason
- 36Luer
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 3Francis-Angol
- 5TunnicliffeBooked at 70mins
- 7HardySubstituted forBlinkhornat 67'minutes
- 22Burke
- 15GrandSubstituted forLawlorat 29'minutes
- 6Bond
- 2Montrose
- 18Smith
- 9RoweSubstituted forTasdemirat 72'minutes
- 11Muldoon
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 17Blinkhorn
- 20Tasdemir
- 27Jones
- 30Lawlor
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 2,254
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Greg Luer replaces Andre Coker.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Jamar Loza.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jai Reason replaces Michael Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Danny L. Rowe.
Booking
Jordan Tunnicliffe (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Matthew Blinkhorn replaces James Hardy.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0.
Booking
Alex Wynter (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jake Lawlor replaces Simon Grand.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, AFC Fylde 0. Blair Turgott (Maidstone United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
